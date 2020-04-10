NYC's 911 calls drop, approach normal volume Medical calls to New York City’s 911 system have started to wane although they remain higher than average, according to a fire department spokesperson. In total, 4,584 medial calls were logged by the FDNY EMS system on Thursday, which is higher than the normal 4,000 medical calls but at last week's peak that number was at more than 6,500. As NBC News first reported earlier this week, Emergency Medical Services, the part of the fire department that runs the city's paramedic response, has been responding to three or four times its average daily number of cardiac calls, with each call almost twice as likely to involve a death. Share this -







Photos: Staying home, giving thanks Nathan Congleton / TODAY At 7 p.m. in New York, neighborhoods across the city share a moment of recognition during a challenging time. Residents open their windows to celebrate the hard work and selfless dedication of first responders at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. See more pictures of grateful New Yorkers here.







The global death toll crosses 100K, according to Johns Hopkins The global death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 100,000, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 100,376 people had died as of Friday afternoon ET.







Florida pastor arrested for defying stay-at-home orders to host online Easter service The Florida pastor who wound up in handcuffs after he defied a local stay-at-home coronavirus order by holding a church service for hundreds of worshippers will be celebrating Easter with his flock online this Sunday. Rodney Howard-Browne, who in previous statements railed at "tyrannical government" and threatened to sue the local sheriff for arresting him, made the announcement on The River at Tampa Bay Church's Facebook page. "Join us ONLINE ONLY at 9:30 AM on Sunday, April 12th, for our Resurrection Sunday service as we celebrate the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ," the announcement read.







NYPD now has 17 dead from COVID-19, but 600 out sick have returned to work Two more members of the NYPD have died of COVID-19, a police officer and a traffic enforcement agent, bringing the hard-hit department's total number of coronavirus dead to 17. The total number of uniformed members out sick also hit a new high of 7,155 Thursday night — almost 20 percent of the 37,000-member force. But Friday morning Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was able to announce to NYPD employees via Twitter that 600 police officers who had been out sick with symptoms of COVID-19 during the course of the outbreak have now returned to work. In total, 2,204 uniformed members of the force and 408 civilian members have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.







Turkey's death toll tops 1,000 The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,006 people in Turkey, according to the country's health ministry.






