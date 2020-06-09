NYPD officer seen in video shoving woman to ground is charged with assault A New York City police officer who was seen in a video shoving a woman to the ground at a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn on May 29 is facing multiple charges, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said. Vincent D'Andraia turned himself in at the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn on Tuesday. He is charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing in the incident the city's police commissioner Dermot Shea has described as "troubling" and "disturbing." He is the first city police officer in New York to face arrest over his conduct during the large protests that have followed since Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis during an arrest. "I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest," Brooklyn's district attorney, Eric Gonzalez, said in a statement, adding that he "cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right. This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law." Read the full story here. Share this -







House leader Hoyer says Dems aim for vote on policing bill the week of June 22 House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday that Democrats aim to put the policing overhaul bill that they unveiled this week to a floor vote by the week of June 22. Hoyer laid out the timeline during his weekly pen and pad conversations with reporters, noting the plan could change depending on whether the bill will be ready by then. The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the legislation Wednesday and plans to mark up the measure next week. Hoyer urged Republicans to work with Democrats on crafting the final version by proposing amendments during the committee markup. Asked about calls by some activists to defund police departments, Hoyer said, "Clearly we need our police departments," but added, "We cannot tolerate either systemic racism in police departments or individual actions of police." Share this -







Mourners pay their respects before the funeral for George Floyd in Houston.











George Floyd's casket arrives at Houston church ahead of funeral Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 9, 2020. Godofredo A. Vasquez / Pool via Reuters The casket carrying George Floyd arrived at a Houston church on Tuesday ahead of a funeral that'll cap a three-state tribute to the man whose death has come to symbolize systemic racism in America. Floyd's loved ones are set to honor the Minneapolis man and Houston native at the Fountain of Praise church before he's laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in nearby Pearland, Texas. His final resting place will be next to his mother, who he cried out for two week ago as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Four former Minneapolis officers were fired and arrested in connection to Floyd's death, which has touched off protests across the nation as Americans demand action against systemic racism and police brutality. Share this -














