NYT removes poll asking about Ford's credibility

The New York Times removed a Twitter poll from its NYT Opinion account in which it asked people to vote on whether they found Ford's testimony credible. 

"We're sorry for this tweet. In retrospect, a Twitter poll is insensitive in light of the gravity of this hearing. We've deleted it," the NYT Opinion Twitter account stated, including a screenshot of the poll. 

The account added in a subsequent tweet that they recognized asking only about Ford's credibility was "inappropriate" and said they had intended to publish a similar poll about Kavanaugh's credibility during his testimony. 

Alex Seitz-Wald

3 GOP governors call for delay in Kavanaugh vote

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted: “The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation. There should be no vote in the Senate.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan: “The governor believes there should be a full investigation before the process moves forward,” said communications director Scott Sloofman said in an email to NBC News.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted: "Given the questions and allegations surrounding Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination – and the higher standards demanded for a lifetime appointment – the United States Senate should not rush to confirm him. In the absence of a complete and thorough investigation, and hearing from all parties involved, moving this nomination forward would be a mistake. In the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court, the Senate needs to hold on this confirmation. Without an investigation, and with so many serious issues involved, I can’t support this nomination if they choose to move forward."

Watch senators talk about Ford's testimony

Heidi Przybyla

Graham: This is just emotion without ‘corroboration’

"I really don’t know any more other than she can’t remember how she got there or how she left," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, reacting to Ford's testimony and referring to the party at which Ford says she was attacked by Kavanaugh.

“That’s important to me. He says he didn’t do it. I’m looking for corroboration. It’s not an emotional decision.”

He added: “It’s a factual decision. … Unless something new comes forward, you just have an emotional accusation and an emotional denial without corroboration.”

Jonathan Allen

Analysis: Pressure mounts on Kavanaugh

This hearing is not going well for Brett Kavanaugh.

He’ll still have an opportunity to defend himself, but Ford has come off as credible and as composed as possible under the circumstances.

And that’s according to Republicans.

One GOP donor told NBC News in a text message that he still wants Kavanaugh on the bench but is more concerned about the viability of the nomination now than he was a few hours ago.

“She seems pretty damn credible and appealing,” the donor said. “I would like to see them push forward, but this is going to be ultra-hard to rebut. And Kavanaugh has to not perjure himself."

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

GOP senators react to Ford's testimony

Some Republican senators said they wanted to hear more from her, and others called it compelling. At least one admitted she wasn't watching.

Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.V.: “It was extremely compelling and emotional, obviously. Anyone who is watching has to feel the same way."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.: "I want to hear her out. I don’t know any more than I knew before...I think  something happened to Dr. Ford. I’m going to listen to Brett Kavanaugh, who adamantly denies it."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: "I am in meetings all day so I'm not watching TV."

Dylan Byers

What's Mitchell's point?

Rachel Mitchell, the attorney speaking on behalf of Senate Republicans, appears to be a lot more interested in how and why Ford came forward than in whether she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.

In a legal case, undermining the credibility of the accuser might be paramount. But this isn't a legal case. The central issue is only whether or not Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court. It's confusing.

Alexander Price

A handshake

As senators were leaving for the lunch break, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., sat for a bit with Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

Sasse took a drink of water, then walked down to the witness table and shook Ford’s hand.

He appeared to say something to her and then he walked out.

Lauren Egan

Hearing interest leads to postponement of Trump-Rosenstein meeting

The White House has postponed a highly anticipated meeting between President Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which was initially scheduled for today, to avoid interfering with the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing.

"The President spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week. They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

Garrett Haake

Ashen-faced lawmakers file out

As the hearing broke for lunch, most senators leaving had no comment.

Several appeared ashen-faced.

Garrett Haake

Sen. Orrin Hatch: Ford is a 'good witness'

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, told NBC News moments after Thursday's hearing broke for lunch that he felt Ford was a "good witness."

“It’s too early to make those kinds of determinations, but she’s a good witness. Articulate," Hatch said after being asked whether he saw Ford as "credible." 

"She’s an attractive person. But I think it’s a little early to make those kinds of determinations," he added.

Hatch said he would not second-guess Mitchell's line of questioning of Ford.

