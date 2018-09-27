NYT removes poll asking about Ford's credibility

The New York Times removed a Twitter poll from its NYT Opinion account in which it asked people to vote on whether they found Ford's testimony credible.

"We're sorry for this tweet. In retrospect, a Twitter poll is insensitive in light of the gravity of this hearing. We've deleted it," the NYT Opinion Twitter account stated, including a screenshot of the poll.

The account added in a subsequent tweet that they recognized asking only about Ford's credibility was "inappropriate" and said they had intended to publish a similar poll about Kavanaugh's credibility during his testimony.