O'Rourke, Buttigieg to meet with Stacey Abrams

FRESNO, Calif. — Sixteen years after a baby-faced Pete Buttigieg confronted a Democratic presidential contender on the national stage, the tables were turned on him on Monday with a surprise question from former Rep. Dick Gephardt at an MSNBC town hall.

Buttigieg was in college during the 2004 presidential campaign when he took Gephardt, who was seeking the Democratic nomination that year, to task for being the only candidate not to attend a youth-focused Rock the Vote forum. That televised event almost two decades ago was also hosted by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, who questioned Buttigieg on Monday.

“Do you think young people’s votes matter in the campaign,” Buttigieg pointedly asked Gephardt in archival footage from 2004 that was played at the town hall on Monday.

Gephardt pushed back at the time, saying he indeed cared very much about the youth vote but that he had a prior commitment in the all-important state of Iowa that conflicted with the Rock the Vote forum.

His advice to young Buttigieg? “Get involved in public life. Give back to your country. Don’t just take from it.”

Gephardt did not win the nomination or go on to become president. But on Monday, he got the chance to flip the script, appearing remotely by video at Buttigieg’s "Hardball" town hall.

“I get asked all the time by people all over the country, ‘What about the future of our democracy of America? My answer is very simple: I’ve always been optimistic about America because the people are good and they’re good citizens,’” Gephardt said to Buttigieg. “You’re out there meeting thousands of them. Am I still right?”

Not missing a beat, Buttigieg responded, “Uh, yea!”

“People just want to know that they’re going to be ok. But people can have good and bad things called out from within us. We’re all capable of good and bad things. Just ask somebody you love,” Buttigieg said.”

But, he added, people and communities become worse when they don’t feel safe, an observation that appeared aimed at the current Oval Office inhabitant.

“People have been made less secure,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said. “And it makes it possible for a cynical leader to draw out the worst of us.”

CORRECTION (June 4, 2019, 7:50 a.m. ET): A previous version of this post misstated the amount of time that has passed between Buttigieg's questioning of Gephardt and now. It is 16 years, not 18 years.