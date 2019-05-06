O'Rourke joins the calls for President Trump's impeachment

WASHINGTON — Beto O'Rourke told the Dallas Morning News Sunday that he believes House Democrats should "move forward with impeachment" of President Trump.

The former Texas Democratic congressman and current presidential candidate had previously refrained from advocating for the idea of impeachment, arguing the decision should be left to the House in which he once served (as a congressman, O'Rourke voted against impeaching the president in a 2017 House vote).

But in the interview published Sunday, O'Rourke argued in favor of impeachment as a way to hold Trump accountable.

"We're finally learning the truth about this president. And yes, there has to be consequences. Yes, there has to be accountability.Yes, I think there's enough evidence now for the House of Representatives to move forward with impeachment,” he said.

“This is our country, and this is the one chance that we get to ensure that it remains a democracy and that no man, regardless of his position, is above the law.”

The question of impeachment has divided Democrats in Congress, on the trail and at home.

Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro as well as Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have all called for Trump's impeachment outright.

Some, like South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., have argued that Trump has committed offenses worthy of impeachment but are stopping short of a direct call for impeachment. Others have balked at the idea, arguing that it would be best for Democrats to defeat Trump at the ballot box.

New data from the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found Americans divided on the prospect of impeachment even as a majority said Trump was not honest and truthful related to the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.