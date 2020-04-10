Oakland, California, to close 74 miles of city streets to cars, inviting walkers, runners and cyclists instead OAKLAND, Calif.— This Bay Area city will join a growing list of others around the country that are closing streets to cars in favor of increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the COVID-19 crisis, an official said Thursday. “We’ll announce an emergency measure that allows Oakland residents more space to walk, bike and run safely through their neighborhoods, and we’re calling it the Oakland Slow Streets” Alexandria McBride, the city’s chief resilience officer, told a town hall meeting held via Zoom video conference. Tomorrow, Oakland is announcing 74miles of street closures to permit runners/bikers/walkers to use the streets while maintain social distancing #oaklandflowstreets



(source: @LibbySchaaf "virtual townhall" https://t.co/8auKjMGbro@ 30:23) pic.twitter.com/VnaHFioF9b — ashkan soltani (@ashk4n) April 10, 2020 McBride said Oakland will open up 74 miles of car-free streets and will begin rolling out the program Saturday. Other cities, including St. Paul, Minnesota, and Philadelphia, have taken similar measures, and several other U.S. cities are discussing the possibility. By one count, Oakland's road closure is the largest by far of any American city during the pandemic.







More men than women are testing positive WASHINGTON — Men are not getting tested as much for the coronavirus as women. Yet, when men do get tested, a higher percentage test positive for the virus. Dr. Deborah Birx used the numbers to remind men "about the importance of health care" during a briefing Thursday at the White House. So far, Birx says, 56 percent of the people tested for COVID-19 are female, and 16 percent of them tested positive for the virus. But for men, 23 percent tested positive. Birx made a plea for men experiencing symptoms that could be a result of the virus to get tested, saying "we appreciate you engaging in that." Birx serves as the White House's coronavirus response coordinator.






