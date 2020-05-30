Oakland police declare protest unlawful after officers injured

Phoenix sees protests over local and national police killings Phoenix saw more protests on Friday as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the killings of George Floyd and Arizona resident Dion Johnson, a black man who was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday. Protesters marched to the Phoenix police headquarters and were met by calls from police to disperse when they arrived. Phoenix PD fired tear gas into the crowd and used flash bangs to try to disperse the protestors, according to NBC Phoenix affiliate KPNX. Share this -







Protesters torch post office, gas station in Minneapolis Protestors in Minneapolis lit fires at a Shell gas station, Wells Fargo Bank and a U.S. Post Office building Friday night as thousands of people swarmed the city despite a curfew. NBC affiliate KARE 11 News tweeted photos and videos of the fires, plus images of law enforcement officers marching in formation towards a police precinct. BREAKING: The Post Office at 35W & 31st in South Minneapolis has been set ablaze @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/FJmiQJkLtH — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) May 30, 2020 The unrest dissolved another night of looting, jumping in front of cars and starting fires throughout the city. "All of our hearts are breaking that this is happening in our state," said KARE anchor Julie Nelson.







Police use tear gas to push Oakland protesters back Tear gas pushing protesters back. A sign of the long history of action here: they call out "walk" to each other as they flee. pic.twitter.com/yNKyDuUzt0 — Jacob Ward (@byjacobward) May 30, 2020







Governor says Minnesota National Guard on the ground The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020







Louisville demonstrators help clean up protest area Louisville Metro Hall, 12:20



Protesters are cleaning up scene, throwing away trash and organizing left over water pic.twitter.com/D6jxOuTEts — Mandy McLaren (@mandy_mclaren) May 30, 2020







Los Angeles police declare 'unlawful assembly' after violence Police in Los Angeles declared an "unlawful assembly" downtown Friday night after a day of protests in which one officer was injured, authorities said. The LAPD tweeted around 9:25 p.m. that the declaration was made "following repeated acts of violence & property damage." Around 9 p.m., police were in what was described as a skirmish line to keep crowds back from LAPD headquarters and appeared to use irritant "pepper balls." Crowds then gathered outside City Hall and a line of police were seen blocking the stairs. We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA.

From the 10 Fwy to the 101 & the 110 Fwy to Alameda—This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside—Business should close—Those on the street are to leave the area — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 30, 2020 The protests in Los Angeles, as well as in other cities, follow the death of George Floyd. One Los Angeles police officer was hurt around 7:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital, an LAPD spokesman said. The injuries were not clear but they are not life-threatening, and circumstances of the injury were not immediately available. There was another call for an officer who needed assistance at around 8:30 p.m., and the spokesman believed that officer may have been hit with a bottle. Earlier, protesters were on the 101 freeway and blocked traffic for a time.







Georgia declares state of emergency in Fulton County Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced early Saturday morning that he has declared a state of emergency in Fulton County, home to Atlanta, because of protests rocking the city. Kemp said the issue comes "at the request" of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and that it will activate up to 500 members of the Georgia National Guard "to protect people and property in Atlanta." The governor said the National Guard will deploy to Atlanta immediately. The announcement comes after Atlanta saw mass demonstrations Friday into early Saturday, where protesters set a police car on fire, struck officers with bottles, vandalized the headquarters of CNN, and broke into a restaurant in downtown Atlanta.






