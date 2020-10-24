Obama asks voters to imagine what a 'normal' president would feel like

President Obama hit the campaign trial for Joe Biden Saturday, hosting a drive-in rally in North Miami.

Touching on Biden's key campaign themes, Obama encouraged the crowd to imagine what having a "normal" president again would feel like.

"There might be a whole day where they don't tweet some craziness," Obama said. "You'll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president's not going to suggest injecting bleach."

"A Florida man wouldn’t even do this stuff," Obama joked. "Why are we accepting it from the president of the United States? It's not normal behavior."

In a sign of the times, Obama concluded his speech to a loud round of honking from supporters, who watched the event from their cars due to coronavirus concerns.

It wasn't clear if Trump was watching Obama, but the Florida resident wasn't impressed.

Nobody is showing up for Obama’s hate laced speeches. 47 people! No energy, but still better than Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020