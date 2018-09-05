Obama to campaign with California Democratic House candidates

President Obama will kick off his midterm campaign schedule Saturday at an event with seven top Democratic candidates in the Los Angeles area, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Wednesday.

The former president will head to Orange County to help campaign for Democrats Josh Harder, TJ Cox, Katie Hill, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin. All are running in Republican-held districts won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, making their races top targets for Democrats.

New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the chairman of the DCCC, said in a statement that Obama's "inspirational voice and unifying message" will be an asset to those Democrats on the trail.

California emerged early as a centerpiece of the Democratic Party's midterm strategy — flipping those seats won by Clinton is a top priority as the party looks to flip the 23 seats needed to retake control of the House, and Clinton's 2016 victory in Orange County marked the first time the county went blue in a presidential race since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

Two other GOP-held seats in California are also rated as competitive by the Cook Political Report, the 50th and 4th Congressional Districts where Reps. Duncan Hunter and Tom McClintock are seeking reelection. President Trump won each of those districts by double-digit margins in 2016.

The event will be one of Obama's most overt plays in the 2018 midterms so far. Last month, he endorsed almost 100 Democratic candidates across the country, including Cox, Hill, Porter, Rouda and Levin in California. Obama also endorsed Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat running against Hunter.

On top of this event, is slated to campaign for candidates in Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He's also headlining a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, started by former Obama-administration Attorney General Eric Holder.

He's also expected to add more endorsements and campaign stops to his schedule before Election Day.