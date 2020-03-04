Obama: 'Listen to the experts, and follow the science' Former President Barack Obama urged Americans to follow "common sense" health practices in a tweet on Wednesday. "Let's stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science," he added. Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Congressional leaders strike roughly $8 billion bipartisan emergency funding deal Congressional leaders in the House and Senate on Wednesday have reached a bipartisan deal on a roughly $7.8 billion emergency funding bill to fight the deadly coronavirus that has been spreading throughout the United States. The deal was confirmed to NBC News by Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee as well as Democratic aid on the House Appropriations Committee. It would first need to pass the House and Senate before President Donald Trump could sign it. Trump had submitted a $2.5 billion request to Congress to combat the virus, but Democrats quickly said that that amount would be insufficient. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., responded with an $8.5 billion proposal. Click here for the full story.







The scene in Hefei, China Passengers react as a worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the departure area of the railway station in Hefei, China's eastern Anhui province on Wednesday. Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images







'I don't pick up from airports' — how Uber and Lyft drivers are dealing with coronavirus Uber and Lyft are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and have established internal task forces — but some drivers say that is not enough. "I wear rubber gloves," one Uber driver told NBC News. "And when I pick up more than two riders, I wear a mask." While Uber and Lyft told NBC News they are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and have established internal task forces, some drivers say the rideshare companies should provide sick leave and protective equipment for contractors and gig economy workers. Read the full story here.







'No Time to Die,' 25th James Bond movie, delayed until November The North American release of "No Time to Die," the 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise, has been pushed from April to November amid global fears over the outbreak, the movie's producers announced Wednesday. The film, starring Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as 007, was originally slated to hit U.S. screens on April 10. But it will now debut on Nov. 25. MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020







Israel tightens coronavirus travel restrictions Israel has tightened travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The country's Health Ministry said that Israeli's returning from France, Germany, Spain and Austria will be charged with isolating themselves at home for 14 days. Similar measures are already in place for those traveling from Italy, China and Singapore. People of other nationalities traveling from those countries will not be able to enter unless they can prove that they can isolate themselves. International conferences will also been prohibited, as will gatherings of more than 5,000 people, the ministry said. It also placed a blanket ban on health care workers from traveling abroad. At a news conference where the new measures were announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised Israelis to stop shaking hands to help halt the spread of the virus.







L.A. officials announce six new cases, declare local health emergency Local health emergency declared in Los Angeles County as coronavirus cases increase March 4, 2020 01:38 Six new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Los Angeles County in the last two days, officials said Wednesday, while announcing they had declared a local health emergency. The county now has seven cases total, according to Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. One is hospitalized and five are isolated at home, being closely monitored by the health department, Ferrer said. The other patient, who was diagnosed in January, has since recovered. All six new cases have known connections to other patients identified with the virus, Ferrer added. Three traveled together to Italy, which has become the European epicenter of the outbreak; two had close contact with a family member outside of Los Angeles County who had tested positive; and the other case was a person whose job "exposed them to travelers from other countries who may have been infected," Ferrer said. Proclamations of a local health emergency were declared by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The declarations will "support our preparedness efforts," including seeking aid to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Ferrer said.







