Obama makes first in-person stump for Biden, rips Trump's pandemic response

Former President Barack Obama, in his first in-person campaign event of the 2020 cycle for Joe Biden, ripped President Donald Trump's response to the Covid-19 pandemic as being full of "incompetence and misinformation."
"The pandemic would have been hard for any president," Obama said during a socially distanced roundtable discussion in Philadelphia with Black community leaders.
"But the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died, had we just done the basics," suggested that Trump did not rise to the occasion in responding to the outbreak, Obama added. He did not mention the president by name in his remarks.
Obama also urged young Black people to vote in the upcoming election, explaining that doing so can help give them a voice and "make things better."
Responding to a question about how he might talk to young Black people in Philadelphia about voting, he said that his message "is not that voting makes everything perfect, but that it makes things better."
"Anyone who says things haven't gotten better in the history of this country ... is somebody who didn't live through ’50s or the ’40s or the ’30s," the former president said. "And the reason things changed is because people voted," he added.
"And that is going to continue how we bring about changes," Obama said.
Obama, sporting a black face mask, later told the audience that he was "confident that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris" would "deliver on some of their promises" because "they know how to build coalitions."
The roundtable marked the first time in the 2020 election that Obama stumped in person for his former vice president.
The event was the first of two campaign events of the day for Obama. Later, he will lead a drive-in rally for Biden in Philadelphia.
Obama, in Philadelphia campaign speech, rips Trump on China, pandemic, health care
Former President Obama slammed President Trump on Wednesday over recent reports that he had a secret bank account in China and that he owes money to unknown creditors.
“He has a secret Chinese bank account,” Obama said during a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia.
Speaking at a Citizens Bank Park, where the Philadelphia Phillies play, Obama delivered a wide-ranging campaign speech in which he also attacked Trump over his pandemic response, his failure to secure additional stimulus for families suffering during the outbreak, his attempted dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, and the general daily chaos he said Americans have experienced during his presidency.
"With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you’re not going to have to worry about the crazy things they say every day," Obama said, adding, "You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing the president isn’t tweeting about conspiracy theories."
“But it hasn’t happened. He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends,” Obama said.
Rudy Giuliani caught in compromising position in new 'Borat' film
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, fell for an embarrassing Sacha Baron Cohen prank in the soon-to-be-released movie sequel to "Borat."
In the film, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News, Giuliani and a fictional young female reporter, who was part of Cohen's sting, can be seen going into a hotel bedroom for drinks — at the woman's invitation — after completing what the former mayor apparently believed to be a real interview about the coronavirus pandemic and Trump's response to the crisis.
Giuliani responded in a pair of tweets on Wednesday.
(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.
At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.
Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the president's most prominent Republican critics, told NBC News he did not vote for Trump in this year's election.
Romney, the junior senator from Utah and the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, has long clashed with Trump. He was the sole Republican senator to vote for Trump's impeachment earlier this year and, earlier this month, he blamed the president for the "vile, vituperative" state of U.S. politics
Biden calls reports of missing families separated at border an "outrage"
Joe Biden on Wednesday responded to recent reports that the parents of hundreds of children separated at the border were still missing by calling the issue "an outrage, a moral failing and a stain on our national character."
Lawyers appointed by a federal judge said Tuesday that they have been unable to locate the parents of 545 migrant children separated under Trump's hard-line immigration efforts, which began in 2017.
Biden committed to rolling back Trump's policies if elected.
"I’ll send a bill to Congress on Day One that will create a roadmap to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented individuals already living in and strengthening the United States," Biden said. "These are our neighbors and co-workers, and they are integral to our communities."
Stand-ins prepare for presidential debate
Stand-ins for President Trump, Joe Biden and moderator Kristen Welker participate in a rehearsal for Thursday's final presidential debate.
Some Florida voters receive threatening emails about election
Voters in Florida’s Alachua County received emails Tuesday threatening them into voting for President Trump next month.
While the email came from the domain officialproudboys.com, it is unclear who is actually behind the account. The Proud Boys are a far-right extremist group Trump told to "stand back and stand by" during the first presidential debate.
The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections released a statement explaining they were "aware of multiple instances of voter intimidation via email" and were working with multiple law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to learn more.
