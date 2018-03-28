Obama to raise funds for endangered Dem. Sen. McCaskill

Former President Barack Obama will return to politics in May when he appears at a fundraiser for vulnerable Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, NBC News confirms.

Obama will help raise cash for the Missouri Democrat in Beverly Hills on May 6, according to a source familiar with the matter. It will be the first appearance the former president will make on behalf of a Democratic candidate since leaving the White House.

McCaskill, running for re-election in a state Donald Trump won by 19 points in 2016, is a top target for Republicans this fall.

She was the first female senator to endorse Obama during his 2008 run, backing the then-Illinois senator over Hillary Clinton. McCaskill went on to become one of Clinton's most prominent early backers during her 2016 run.