Obamas speak out over George Floyd death Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have both taken to Twitter to speak out against the death of George Floyd. Former President Obama said that the racism being experienced by African Americans and other minorities shouldn't be considered "normal" in 2020 America. Michelle said she was "pained" by recent tragedies. "I'm exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it's George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on," she wrote. Both said everyone in the Unites States had uncomfortable work to do to root out racism. Like so many of you, I'm pained by these recent tragedies. And I'm exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it's George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. pic.twitter.com/lFWEtTzVT8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 29, 2020







BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Walz orders full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard, "an action that has never been taken in the 164-year history of the Minnesota National Guard." pic.twitter.com/hsTU80YYEa — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020







Killer Mike makes impassioned plea against systemic racism Rapper Killer Mike gave an impassioned address from his hometown Atlanta, where mass protests broke out against the police killing of George Floyd. In a televised speech alongside the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Killer Mike accused the police of "assassinating" Floyd "like an animal." The musician and activist also called for an end to looting, urging citizens not to burn down their own homes. ""I'm mad as hell ... I'm tired of seeing black men die," he said in the clip that has gone viral, having been shared online by many, including celebrities Lebron James and Immortal Technique. MANDATORY LISTEN!!!! @KillerMike always on point! So passionate and smart(knowledgeable) as hell!! Man I love you G! Salute ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/Mi8WQ74LWD — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020







Martin Luther King III echoes father's words during George Floyd protests Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, took to Twitter to echo his father words, telling his followers: "We shall overcome." "George Floyd should still be alive right now. But he was lynched. We will not stay quiet. No justice, no peace," King wrote online. What we need is to heal the sores of racism that have been festering and eating away at the soul of America. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) May 29, 2020







Peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turn destructive in downtown Cincinnati Peaceful protests condemning George Floyd's death by police in Minnesota in downtown Cincinnati turned destructive late Friday night, with looting and vandalism in the area. More than 500 people gathered across the city, from the Cincinnati Police Department's building to the Hamilton County Courthouse, NBC affiliate WLWT reported. By 11 p.m., people started smashed through the windows at the courthouse and flash bangs as well as tear gas were used to disperse the crowds. Police in riot gear responded to the scene at the same time dozens of businesses were being vandalized. Video from a security camera located at a men's apparel store showed the business was broken into, glass shattered and merchandise stolen from its shelves. Dozens of other nearby business saw similar outcomes as protests became chaotic. Firefighters put off at least one dumpster fire as protests continued escalating. At around 1:15 a.m., Cincinnati Police urged people to "please avoid this area" as "there are several active protests & groups causing damage to property in the downtown & OTR neighborhoods currently." There are several active protests & groups causing damage to property in the downtown & OTR neighborhoods currently. Please avoid this area. — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 30, 2020 No injuries were reported and several people were being taken into custody early Saturday. However, it is unclear if any arrests were made, WLWT reported.







Trump praises Secret Service response to White House protests, warns greater force could have been used WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump praised the Untied States Secret Service for their response to protesters outside the White House Friday night, warning that if the the demonstrators had breached the White House fence they would have been "greeted" with "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons." Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. [Secret Service]," Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday morning. "I was inside, watched every move, and couldn't have felt more safe." "Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence," Trump continued, adding that if they had they would "have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That's when people would have been really badly hurt, at least." Thousands of people gathered in front of the White House Friday night in protest of George Floyd's death, prompting the Secret Service to put the White House on lockdown. Trump also said that the protesters had "little to do with the memory" of Floyd and were "just there to cause trouble." Trump said Saturday would be "MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE," but it is unclear what he is referencing.







Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls for peace Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for calm on Saturday, as unrest continued in the state over the death of George Floyd. His call came after protesters defied a curfew and took to the streets of Minneapolis for the fourth time in a row and widespread demonstrations took place across dozens of cities across the country. "I urge for peace at this time," Walz wrote on Twitter. "We are continuing to coordinate efforts at the state and local level while accessing resources from across the country to keep our communities safe," he added.







Portland declares 'State of Emergency' The Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler has declared a "State of Emergency" bringing a curfew immediately into effect. Wheeler had been visiting his dying mother, but returned to the city amid unrest and rioting, as demonstrators protested the police killing of unarmed black man, George Floyd. Wheeler warned public violence would destroy communities. I have officially declared a State of Emergency.



Curfew immediately in effect until 6:00 am today.



Curfew immediately in effect until 6:00 am today.



Resumes Saturday evening at 8:00 pm and lifts 6:00 am Sunday morning. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020







Head of African Union criticizes U.S. for George Floyd death The head of the African Union Commission has spoken out against the police killing of unarmed black man, George Floyd. "I reaffirm and reiterate the African Union's rejection of continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the USA," Moussa Faki Mahamat wrote online. 1/3:I strongly condemns the murder of #GeorgeFloyd that occurred in the United States of America at the hands of law enforcement officers, and wishes to extend his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) May 29, 2020 As unrest in Minneapolis grows, many in Africa have expressed their shock and disappointment with the U.S. both online and at a diplomatic level. Mindful of America's image on a continent where China's influence has grown and where many feel a distinct lack of interest from the Trump administration, some U.S. diplomats have tried to control the damage. U.S. embassies in Kenya, Tanzania and Congo, have shared statements from the Department of Justice office in Minnesota on the investigation.






