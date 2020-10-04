O'Brien: Trump transferring power is 'not something on the table at this point' National security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that a transfer of power from President Donald Trump to Vice President Mike Pence is "not something on the table at this point." But he added, "We're prepared." "We have a great vice president," O'Brien said. "We have a government that is steady, and steady as a pillar, and we'll be briefing the president this afternoon, Secretary [Mike] Pompeo and myself will be briefing him. We'll do it by secure video conference or secure phone. The government is doing well. The president is doing [well], and I'm not going to address hypotheticals. But we do have plans for everything." Share this -







Biden says he'll still debate Trump next week 'if scientists say it's safe' Joe Biden said Monday that he remained committed to debating President Trump in their scheduled face-off next week as long as scientists approve. “If the scientists say that it’s safe, the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine," Biden told reporters before boarding a plane to Florida for a campaign event. "I'll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do," he added. The next presidential debate between Biden and Trump is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Fla., and is slated to have a town hall format. As of Monday morning, Trump remained hospitalized for Covid-19. Share this -







Two White House residence employees tested positive three weeks ago Two members of the White House residence staff tested positive for the coronavirus roughly three weeks ago, a White House official confirmed to NBC News Sunday. The official said the employees do not have regular contact with President Donald Trump, who along with the first lady, several aides and other Republican officials have tested positive for the virus. Additional information about the employees, whose positive tests were first reported by the New York Times, was not immediately available. White House spokesman Judd Deere declined to comment on the staff members but said the White House "does take any positive case seriously and has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread." Asked how residence staff are being protected while first lady Melania Trump convalesces there, her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that "every precaution is being taken" to ensure their safety. Share this -







Trump criticized by medical experts after leaving hospital to drive past supporters Trump briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to drive past a group of supporters, a move that medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity." The president posted a video to his Twitter account around 5:15 p.m. announcing that he would "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street." A few minutes later, the presidential motorcade slowly drove by the perimeter of the hospital, where a crowd had been gathering since Friday night. Trump was seen through the window of an SUV waving and wearing what appeared to be a cloth mask, as opposed to a more protective N95 mask. The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and Sunday's drive was no exception. At least two other people could be seen in the car with Trump. The unannounced trip sparked backlash from several prominent Democratic lawmakers and some doctors not involved in his care, who accused Trump of unnecessarily putting Secret Service agents at risk. Read more here. Share this -







Trump thanks supporters outside hospital and suggests he may go greet them pic.twitter.com/0Bm9W2u1x7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020 Share this -







N.J. health officials say they're contacting fundraiser attendees, club staff The New Jersey Health Department provided more information Sunday about its contact-tracing efforts surrounding Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club Thursday. In a series of tweets, the department said that it has reached out to those who attended the fundraiser and that state officials were also interviewing the golf club's staff members to assess their level of exposure to the president and his aides, as well as to provide public health recommendations. The majority of the club's staff members live in Somerset County, the department said. There has been growing frustration and anger at the state level because of how the White House responded to state officials' request for information about attendees and club staff, NBC News has reported. ❗️UPDATE❗️DOH & @SomersetCntyNJ Dept. of Health have received information from the management of Trump Nat’l Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ & the White House.



The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) October 4, 2020 Share this -





