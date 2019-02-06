Ocasio-Cortez says Trump seemed 'unprepared' for address

Freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on MSNBC following Trump's State of the Union address that she thought he seemed "unprepared" for the major speech.

"I don't think that he did his homework," she said. "There was no plan."

Ocasio-Cortez said the president did not outline any plan to deal with the opioid crisis, health care or increasing wages.

When asked about Trump tying her policy proposals to Venezuela, a socialist country, the New York lawmaker said Trump did so because "he feels himself losing on the issues."

"Every single policy proposal that we've adopted and presented to the American public has been overwhelmingly popular," she said, adding that some Republicans approve of what some Democrats are proposing, such as increased taxes on the ultra-wealthy.