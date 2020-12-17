News
1h ago / 9:07 AM UTC
As coronavirus cases surge in Seoul, office workers wait in line for tests
Office workers and city government employees stand in line on Thursday for Covid-19 tests at a temporary testing center outside city hall in Seoul, South Korea. Cases are surging and officials fear that the virus is spreading out of control in the capital.
Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
