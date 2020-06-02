Official resigns from Defense Science Board over protesters being cleared for Trump photo-op James N. Miller, the former under-secretary of defense for policy, resigned from the Defense Science Board on Tuesday, citing President Donald Trump's use of federal police to forcibly move peaceful protesters Monday night. "If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?" Miller wrote in his resignation letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, which was published in The Washington Post. "Unfortunately, it appears there may be few if any lines that President Trump is not willing to cross, so you will probably be faced with this terrible question again in the coming days." U.S. Park Police and the National Guard used smoke and flash-bangs to push away peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square and its surrounding streets, allowing Trump a cleared path to walk across the street to St. John's Episcopal Church, which suffered fire damage in protests Sunday night. Democrats and religious leaders criticized the president for using force to push back protesters to pose for pictures. Share this -







Esper orders inquiry into why a military chopper flew low over D.C. protestors WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper told NBC News that at least one of the helicopters that seemed to "buzz" Washington, D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood during Monday night's protests was a National Guard helicopter, and said he has ordered an inquiry into why the chopper was flying and why it was flying low. "The inquiry is to get the facts," said Esper. He said the Defense Department has asked the Army to conduct the inquiry. Protestors took video of Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters flying low over various D.C. neighborhoods. Witnesses said a chopper that hovered low over Chinatown near the Capital One Arena was a Lakota with U.S. Army markings and the red cross of an air ambulance. The D.C. National Guard has Lakotas. (For reporting purposes only)



Two US Army UH-72 Lakota helicopters (72212 & 72054) are flying low between 100-300 feet above the streets of #WashingtonDC. pic.twitter.com/sIhTBm301H — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) June 2, 2020



Two US Army UH-72 Lakota helicopters (72212 & 72054) are flying low between 100-300 feet above the streets of #WashingtonDC. pic.twitter.com/sIhTBm301H — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) June 2, 2020 Share this -







At D.C. demonstrations, a heavily guarded Lincoln Memorial Dozens of military members and police in body armour stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday night overlooking hundreds of protesters in the area. https://www.instagram.com/p/CA82QwTH_9Y Photos and videos on social media showed peaceful protesters standing before the memorial in protest of the killing of George Floyd, some holding signs that read, "enough," and "Black Lives Matter." Protesters who were using megaphones to speak to the crowd urged others to educate themselves about injustices facing people of color, such as voter suppression, unlawful incarceration and gerrymandering.







Keke Pamer asks California National Guardsmen to march with protesters Actress Keke Palmer engaged in a conversation with a group of California National Guardsmen in Los Angeles and asked they march with protesters. In a video captured by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz, the "Hustlers" and "Akeelah and the Bee" star urged a man in uniform to stand with the community against "governmental oppression." The man, who had the name "Koenig" on his uniform, told Palmer that he could not march with the crowd because he had to stay and patrol the area but offered to march on the street they stood on. "I'll make you a deal, I can't leave this post," he said. "I will march through this street with you guys, to that next intersection." Palmer told him she was "at a loss" and that the offer was not enough. When another protester asked him to take a knee, the group of guardsmen did take a knee with protesters. "That ain't enough for me," Palmer said repeatedly in the background. Watch all of this. pic.twitter.com/YHq0QhXrnw — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020







Peaceful crowd gathers in Seattle after night of clashes Over a thousand people gather tonight outside the Seattle Emergency Operation Center listening to speakers. A very peaceful scene in contrast to to the clashes we saw last night. pic.twitter.com/UejnVAFfjO — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) June 3, 2020







Couple discovers what appears to be unexploded grenade in Washington, D.C. A rubber grenade found on street in Washington, DC, on June 2, 2020, the morning after there were protests throughout the city. Claire Felten A couple was surprised to find what appeared to be a rubber grenade while out for a morning walk in Washington, DC. Claire Felten, 24, and Arthur Nelson, 25, made the discovery outside the Apple Carnegie Library about 7:30 am in the area of Mount Vernon Square on June 2. Felten said that when she noticed the black sphere on the ground, she picked it up to take a closer look thinking it was debris left over from civil unrest in the area the night before. "I realized that there were like little pellets or something inside it that I could feel when I shook it," Felten said. "We realized, 'oh wait, nope, this is unexploded so we're going to put this down and we're going to walk away." The couple called D.C. police who responded and disposed of the munition. Authorities described the device as "a non-hazardous rubber shell of a sting ball, a crowd control device used by law enforcement," in an email to NBC News. NBC Washington's Anthony Mague reported that flash bangs and police helicopters could be heard outside of the Apple Carnegie Library on June 1. He tweeted a video showing groups of people running with law enforcement vehicle following behind them.







N.J. police dispatcher resigns over racist comment on black protester A police dispatcher resigned from the Woodbridge Police Department in New Jersey after a racist comment he wrote on Facebook. Woodbridge Police Department / via Facebook A police dispatcher in New Jersey resigned Monday after posting a racist comment on Facebook about a black boy at a George Floyd protest. In a photo posted on Facebook, the 8-year-old boy is pictured at a protest in Boston on Friday holding a sign, "At what age do I go from handsome to a threat?" The dispatcher, Marc Repace, commented, "17 give or take a year or two" and "LMFAO totally kidding." Repace, 21, was suspended Sunday from the police department in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Newark, where he worked for three years. "Once the department determined he made the Facebook comment, he was immediately suspended," John Hagerty, a spokesman for the township, said Tuesday. Read the full story here.







Police implored to take a knee near Union Square as NYC curfew nears In Manhattan, a large, peaceful demonstration marched from Union Square down to Washington Square Park before returning, gathering just south of Union Square. Protesters face to face with cops asking them to take a knee pic.twitter.com/I4Sy7XC0VV — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 2, 2020 Juan, 32, said the protests so far have been "very loud, but there's been no pillaging and are going very peaceful." The crowd, possibly in the thousands earlier in the evening, began to thin out a bit as New York City's curfew — 8 p.m. ET — neared. When phones blared an alert telling everyone to go home, chats of "f--- the curfew" broke out. Meanwhile, on the Upper East Side near Lenox Hill Hospital, protesters and hospital workers cheered for each other. Hospital workers cheer on protesters as they walk near Lenox Hill Hospital in New York on June 2, 2020. Patrick Chovanec






