Ohio issues new shelter-in-place order Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a new stay-at-home order on Sunday for everyone outside of essential workers as part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine announced the order in a press conference and on his official Twitter account. "There is nothing in the order that we haven't already been talking about," DeWine said. "There is nothing in this that I haven't been asking you to do for the last few weeks." Though the order urges residents to stay home, it does allow for exceptions such as seeking health services, shopping for necessary supplies and services and limited outdoor activity, according to the governor. #StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park -- although playgrounds are closed). — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Washington National Cathedral, empty Sunday Mass from the Washington National Cathedral was delivered via live webcast today. Patrick Smith / Getty Images Empty seats at the Washington National Cathedral on Sunday. Patrick Smith / Getty Images Share this -







German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after her doctor tests positive German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference in Berlin on March 22, 2020. Michael Kappeler / Pool via AP German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after a doctor who treated her tested positive for coronavirus, her press office announced Sunday. The doctor had given her a vaccination on Friday afternoon and has since tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said. She will continue to perform her official duties from her home during her self-quarantine. "She will be tested regularly over the next few days because a test would not yet be fully meaningful," her office said. The announcement comes just as Germany announced stricter measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the shut down of nonessential businesses. Among the new policies is one that states people will only be allowed out in public alone, with members of the same family or with only one other person not of the same residence. Police will also be permitted to intervene in any public parties or similar activities that go against the social distancing advice of medical professionals. Share this -







Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first known senator to test positive for coronavirus. "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19," Paul's account tweeted. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person." "He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time," the thread continued. "Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul." Paul is the third member of Congress to announce a positive test for coronavirus, following Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020 Read the full story here. Share this -







At least 23 die in Colombia prison violence as inmates riot over coronavirus fears BOGOTA, Colombia — Authorities in Colombia said Sunday that 23 prisoners died and another 83 were injured in a riot and attempted escape over poor conditions inmates argue will help spread the new coronavirus. The violence happened overnight at the La Modelo jail in Bogota — where all of the deaths occurred — along with several other penitentiaries. Officials said seven workers were injured, two of them in critical condition. Relatives gathered outside the jail Sunday wearing masks and clamoring for information. Videos shared by inmates online showed fires inside several jails, prisoners outside their cells and inmates complaining of conditions. Colombia has confirmed 231 coronavirus cases. Authorities say none are in jails. Share this -







Nearly a billion people now confined to their homes Richard Engel reports on the latest about the coronavirus pandemic, including an AFP report that estimates nearly a billion people are now on lockdown in their homes. MARCH 22: @RichardEngel discusses his latest reporting on #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/gVyPxJjGBz — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 22, 2020 Share this -







Photo: The scene in New Delhi A man wearing a mask rides a motorcycle on a deserted road in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. The Indian government has placed dozens of districts with confirmed coronavirus cases on lockdown until March 31. Yawar Nazir / Getty Images Share this -







Grandson, grandfather meet for first time through glass due to coronavirus concerns It was an unusual meeting for three generations of one family in Ireland amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A photo posted on Twitter showed baby Faolán, held by his father Micheal Gallachoir, meeting his granddad for the first time through the glass of a window to observe social distancing rules. Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020 Faolán was born on March 14. His mother, Emma, went into labor on Friday morning, which was the first day of a semi-lockdown in Ireland, Gallachoir told NBC News. The family was told by the hospital to not come into contact with anyone and not have any visitors to avoid spreading the virus. The grandfather arrived on Saturday to see his first grandchild, but could only meet him through the window. z Ireland has confirmed 785 coronavirus cases and three deaths so far. Share this -





