Ohio ordering polling stations in senior centers and nursing facilities be relocated

'We are 10 days away from the hospitals getting creamed,' warns former homeland security adviser
The U.S. is a little more than a week away from a health care crisis related to the new coronavirus, according to the man who once advised President Donald Trump on how to respond to pandemics.
"We are 10 days from the hospitals getting creamed,” Tom Bossert, who was Trump’s homeland security adviser until he was ousted in 2018, told NBC News.
Bossert was never replaced, and Trump eliminated the national security council jobs related to disease outbreaks.
In an op-ed in The Washington Post published Monday, Bossert said that unless the U.S. closes schools, halts public gatherings and takes other steps to reduce community transmission, the country is headed for the sort of crisis Italy is now facing, with hospitals overwhelmed by elderly people in need of critical care.
“Simply put, as evidence of human-to-human transmission becomes clear in a community, officials must pull the trigger on aggressive interventions,” Bossert wrote. “Time matters. Two weeks of delay can mean the difference between success and failure. Public health experts learned this in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed 50 million to 100 million people around the globe. If we fail to take action, we will watch our health-care system be overwhelmed.”
Share this -
6m ago / 3:45 PM UTC
Wuhan temporary hospitals start to close
Share this -
Lucy Bayly
11m ago / 3:41 PM UTC
Wall Street rally fades as questions arise about Trump's stimulus plan
Wall Street rallied Tuesday morning before sinking back into the red, as sentiment waned that President Donald Trump would introduce a robust economic package in time to shore up the growing financial impact from the coronavirus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank to a loss of almost 100 points just hours after a surge of 945 points. That, in turn, came just one day after a historic rout that saw the blue-chip index drop by 2,013 points, the most ever.
Instead, the regular season champions — the Yale men and Princeton women — will be sent to their NCAA competitions. Harvard has already said it's going to remote instruction and asked students not to return from spring break later this month.
Share this -
27m ago / 3:24 PM UTC
Disinfecting Parliament
Share this -
Michele Novaga, Matteo Moschella and Saphora Smith
1h ago / 2:22 PM UTC
Italians wake up to empty streets after country put into quarantine
"We are normally serving offices, school students, tourists but without them around we're losing 70 percent of our income,” said Fabrizio Ticozzi, 60, who owns a bakery on one of the busiest streets in central Milan.
"We don’t know how long all this is going to last," added his wife, Carla.
Milan, Italy's usually humming fashion and financial capital, stood quiet. Those who did leave their homes to open their cafes and store fronts kept their distance, conscious of contracting the disease or running afoul of the government's quarantine rules.
Mayor of small French town defends Smurf gathering
While many parts of Europe are canceling large gatherings, the mayor of Landerneau, a small city on the western tip of France, recently allowed a group to host a gathering of 3,500 people dressed as Smurfs — a world record.
The mayor, Patrick Leclerc, told Agence France-Presse that he does not regret his decision. "We must not stop living... it was the chance to say that we are alive," he said.
Capitol should close its doors to visitors: Congressman
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, had a one-word response when asked if it was time the Capitol be closed to visitors as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.