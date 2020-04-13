Ohio requires all nursing homes to notify families of outbreaks The Ohio Department of Health issued an order requiring long-term care facilities to notify residents and families when a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, governor Mike DeWine announced Monday. "The Ohio Department of Health had been strongly encouraging facilities to notify families all along, but this order makes this notification mandatory," DeWine said. "Families of long-term care residents have a right to know if individuals at these facilities are sick." The state will begin listing long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases on its coronavirus website as well. The federal government The federal government does not require nursing homes to disclose coronavirus infections to the families of healthy residents according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It also does not keep a formal tally of the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes or the number of facilities with infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Last week, NBC News tallied more than 2,200 deaths associated with long-term care facilities, based on information from 24 states. Share this -







Could old vaccines for other germs protect against coronavirus? Charles D. Brown fills a vial with the BCG tuberculosis vaccine, at a state-operated laboratory in Albany, N.Y. on Dec. 2, 1947. AP file Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they could provide a little stopgap protection against COVID-19 until a more precise shot arrives. It may sound odd: Vaccines are designed to target a specific disease. But vaccines made using live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to boost the immune system’s first line of defense, a more general way to guard against germs. And history books show that sometimes translates into at least some cross-protection against other, completely different bugs. Read the full story here. Share this -





