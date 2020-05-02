Oklahoma mayor ends face mask rule after store employees are threatened The mayor of an Oklahoma city amended an emergency declaration requiring customers to wear face masks while inside businesses after store employees were threatened with violence. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce announced the change Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the declaration took effect. “In the short time beginning on May 1, 2020, that face coverings have been required for entry into stores/restaurants, store employees have been threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse," City Manager Norman McNickle said in a statement. "In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm." Joyce said in a series of tweets that he expected some pushback on requiring face masks but did not think there would be physical confrontations with employees and threatening phone calls to City Hall. Read the full story here. Share this -







Senate, House decline White House offer for rapid coronavirus testing WASHINGTON — The Senate and the House declined the White House's offer to provide lawmakers with rapid coronavirus testing capabilities on Saturday, just two days before the Senate plans to reconvene and as the House considers coming back to Washington the following week. "Congress is grateful for the Administration's generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a joint statement. "Our country's testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly," they added. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he would offer rapid tests to Congress after the Capitol physician had initially informed senators that there were not enough tests for everyone; only lawmakers and staffers who displayed symptoms would be tested, and that they did not have the tools for rapid testing.







New Jersey coronavirus deaths climb to 7,742 with more than 123,000 cases The governor of New Jersey announced an additional 205 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 7,742. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 123,717, Phil Murphy said at a news conference on Saturday. Although the numbers of cases are continuing to climb, Muprhy noted that hospitalizations have dropped by more than 1,000 patients over the last week. "Even with the positive trends that we are seeing, we continue to lose too many of our precious brothers, sisters, residents to COVID-19," he said. Murphy also said Saturday that 53 hospitals in New Jersey will receive a $1.7 billion in federal aid for fighting the pandemic.







China mocks U.S. in 'Once upon a virus' online video Once Upon a Virus... pic.twitter.com/FY0svfEKc6 — Ambassade de Chine en France (@AmbassadeChine) April 30, 2020 China appeared released a short animated video on Saturday titled "Once upon a virus" that appeared to mock the "contradictory" U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, a masked terracotta warrior representing China and a Statue of Liberty figurine talk to each other. The Chinese warrior tells the U.S., "we discovered a new virus," to which the Liberty statue shrugs, "So what?" It goes on to outline a series of time periods where China alerts the WHO and a seemingly unbothered U.S. about the coronavirus. The move is the latest in a war of words between the two powers, each criticizing the other's handling of the outbreak that has so far killed more than 239,000 people around the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University data.







'Extraordinary' effort to disinfect NYC subways includes workers in hazmat suits Cuomo announces subway trains will be disinfected every 24 hours May 2, 2020 02:44 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Metropolitan Transit Authority leaders spoke in Queens on Saturday about the unprecedented decision to shut down the New York City subway system each night as an effort to disinfect trains every 24 hours. Due to the pandemic, ridership is at its lowest in a century, Cuomo said, which gives the state an opportunity to shut down subways between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. when the fewest number of people ride in order to deep-clean each car. A team of 900 cleaners are working each night, and additional contractors are being hired to help. "I just viewed the operations on how they're doing it," Cuomo said. "It's smart, it's labor intensive. People have to wear hazmat suits; they have a number of chemicals that disinfect. You have to go through the whole train with a misting device." "This has never been done before, and it's an extraordinary effort," the governor said in a tweet. Cuomo has received some criticism for the decision because homeless people at times find refuge on subway cars, but the governor said an "unprecedented" amount of funding has been directed to help the homeless population. "You do not help the homeless by letting them stay on a subway car and sleep on a subway car in the middle of a global pandemic," he said.







Photo: New York City hospital workers and NYPD pose with American flag Masked medical staff from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City pose holding an American flag with members of the NYPD Mounted Unit during the nightly #ClapBecauseWeCare event honoring coronavirus responders on May 1, 2020. Cindy Ord / Getty Images






