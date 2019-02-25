Olivia Colman wins best actress in a surprise

Make it five out of six for the “Three Amigos.”

With his win for best director, “Roma’s” Alfonso Cuarón has not only added a second Academy Award for his mantle, but also continued an unprecedented run for a trio of Mexican filmmakers who are forever tied together by friendship and professional collaboration.

Cuarón, who also won in 2013 for "Gravity," and his pals Alejandro González Iñárritu (who won back-to-back for 2014's "Birdman" and 2015's "The Revenant") and Guillermo del Toro (2017's "The Shape of Water") have dominated the honor for the past few years.

“It's unprecedented and it's remarkable,” Ira Deutchman, an indie film veteran and professor at the film program at Columbia University, told NBC News. “What you want to do is connect the dots and figure out if they are somehow gaming the system, is there a real reason for it? But I think it's just all three have been tapping into the zeitgeist over the last few years.”

Making Sunday more special for Cuarón: he received the statuette from Del Toro.

Cuarón also won Sunday night for best achievement in cinematography.

The trio, who first met each other working on a Mexican show called "La Hora Marcada" during the 1980s, still consult each other for advice on their films.

"There’s no film I make that doesn’t get run past them, by their eyes and hands,” Cuarón previously told the Spanish newspaper, El Pais.