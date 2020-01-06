'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is your winner for best comedy film Quentin Tarantino's affectionate ode to the waning days of Hollywood's golden age triumphed in the best comedy film category. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is looking even more like a shoe-in for a best picture nomination at the Oscars. Share this -







That's a wrap! Thanks for following along during the Globes! We are tired and all need to go see '1917' now. Catch up on the full list of winners and good night! Share this -







By popular opinion, the most memorable moments of the night — according to us By popular opinion, here are the most memorable moments of the night, according to your exhausted live bloggers. Nicole Acevedo: Awkwafina's win and Michelle Williams' speech Anne Donahue: Brad Pitt calling Leonardo DiCaprio LDC, Cousin Greg's dance Jennifer Pietrofere: Tom Hanks face in the beginning, Michelle Williams' speech Anna Brand: All the love for Succession #cousingregforever Daniel Arkin: Bong Joon Ho saying "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films" Olivia Roos: Kate McKinnon getting weepy, Tom Hanks getting weepy and Michelle Williams serving up some ripe truths Benjamin Kesslen: Brian Cox kissing Kieran Culkin on the mouth and Renée Zellweger's big win Ethan Sacks: Jennifer Anniston reading Russell Crowe's climate change message from Australia immediately after Gervais told the actors to shut up about politics Jason Abbruzzese: Realizing that I'm still paying for Hulu Share this -







Renée Zellweger wins best actress in a motion picture drama In a stunning blue dress, Renée Zellweger collected the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy." Though it was a stacked category, many correctly assumed the "Bridget Jones's Diary" actress was a surefire win against Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo. In her acceptance speech, Zellweger said it was a "blessing" to portray the iconic Garland. She discussed her extensive preparation for the role in past interviews, stating that she was determined to learn everything she could about the subject of the movie — from Garland's deep-voiced cadence and hunched posture to the way she moved her eyebrows. Share this -







'1917' upsets 'The Irishman,' wins best drama film "1917," the intense World War I drama from Sam Mendes, triumphed in the best drama film category — edging out Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and the dark superhero tale "Joker." "I really hope this means people will turn up and see it on the big screen," Mendes said in his acceptance speech. He previously won the best director prize. Share this -







Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for 'Joker' Joaquin Phoenix has won best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama, for his role in "Joker." In an expletive-filled and roaming speech, Phoenix became emotional as he shouted out his partner Rooney Mara, commended the Hollywood Foreign Press for the vegan meal, lightly scolded his fellow actors for taking private jets to Palm Springs and said he isn't trying to "rock the boat." Phoenix's titular role in "Joker" drew praise and concern, some calling it a complex and layered performance and others calling it fodder for incels. Share this -







Awkwafina makes Golden Globe history with best actress in a comedy win Nora Lum, better known by her stage name Awkwafina, is the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy. "If I fall upon hard times, I can sell this, so that's good," Awkwafina, who won for her portrayal of Billi Wang in "The Farewell," said before thanking Lulu Wang, the director and writer of the film. "You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime," Awkwafina said. "Just filming this story, being with you, is incredible." Awkwafina was born in New York City to a Chinese-American father, Wally, and a South Korean immigrant mother, Tia. The actress, who rose to fame in 2018 after she starred in the blockbuster hit "Crazy Rich Asians," dedicated the award to her father, grandmother and late mother. "I'd like to dedicate this award to my dad, Wally," she said. "I told you I'd get a job, dad." Share this -







Taron Egerton just won a Golden Globe for playing Elton John ... and didn't hug Elton John The good news is that Taron Egerton just won a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy. The weird, potentially awkward news is that when Elton John stood up to hug him, Egerton didn't ... hug him back? Was this a slight? A mistake? A moment in which you answer, "Fine thanks, you?" when somebody just says, "Hi!" but with bodies and gestures instead of conversation? I mean, he played Elton John. So etiquette dictates that if you win an award for said portrayal, you thank him for a) being a person you could play, and b) approving your casting as, well, him. Odds are, they're fine and this means nothing. But in my Golden Globe awards-addled brain, there is a feud coming. Based on what, I do not know. But I am ready to take both sides because each seem great and this doesn't affect me in any way. Share this -







Brad Pitt wins for 'Once Upon a Time,' pays tribute to fellow nominees Brad Pitt just won his second Golden Globe for his performance as laconic stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." In his speech, Pitt recognized the work of his fellow nominees: Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins. He said that as a young actor getting his start, they were "like gods" to him. He also paid homage to his co-star, "LDC" — Leonardo DiCaprio — and "Once Upon a Time" writer/director Tarantino, who earlier in the night won the best screenplay trophy. Pitt last won a Globe for his supporting role in the science-fiction head-trip "12 Monkeys." Share this -







'Chernobyl' takes home the Globe for best limited series or TV movie With the disaster's 34th anniversary coming this April, HBO/Sky Network's miniseries, "Chernobyl" earned the Golden Globe for best limited series or TV movie and lead actor Jared Harris made the acceptance speech that re-iterated the show's theme: the responsibility of truth. Of course, if you haven't seen it yet, there's far more to it. "Chernobyl" is a tough watch. It's affecting and upsetting and it doesn't end with anything other than feeling totally consumed by the history and those responsible and what any of it means today. So don't say I didn't warn you: watch it, yes. But pace yourself if necessary and remember that the actors all speak in their British accents. Catch up on all the winners. Share this -





