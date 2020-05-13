One in four popular YouTube coronavirus videos contain misinformation, study finds One in four of the most popular English-language YouTube videos about the coronavirus contains misinformation, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal BMJ Global Health. For the study, researchers from the University of Ottawa analyzed 69 of the most widely-viewed English language videos from a single day in March and found 19 contained non-factual information, garnering more than 62 million views. Misinformation, according to the researchers, included any video that contained false information on the transmission, symptoms, prevention strategies, treatments and epidemiology of the coronavirus. Internet news sources were most likely to misinform, though entertainment, network and internet news outlets were all sources of misinformation, according to the study. None of the most popular professional and government videos contained misinformation. The new study implies that because of YouTube’s size and continued growth, misinformation about the coronavirus has reached more people than in past public health crises, including H1N1 and Ebola. Share this -







Police officer on leave after urging cops not to enforce stay-at-home order A Washington police officer is on administrative leave after posting a video on social media urging cops not to enforce the state's stay-at-home order. Officer Greg Anderson with the Port of Seattle Police Department posted the video on his Instagram account on May 6. The video, in which Anderson is wearing his uniform in what appeared to be his police car, has garnered more than 800,000 views. "I'm seeing people arrested or cited for going to church, for traveling on the roadways, for going surfing, opening their businesses," Anderson said in the video. "I want to remind you that regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus, we don't have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise." In a statement posted on the Port of Seattle Police Department's website, Police Chief Rod Covey said Anderson was on leave for violating the department's policy on the use of social media. Read the full story here.







Fact check: Trump says COVID-19 has 'very little impact on young people' Defending his desire to reopen schools, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that coronavirus has "had very little impact on young people." This needs context. It's true that statistically children appear to handle COVID-19 better than adults and the elderly, but some have also developed a dangerous and deadly inflammatory condition. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that children do statistically appear to handle the virus better, but urged a careful approach given the many unknowns surrounding the disease. "We don't know everything about this virus and we really better be very careful particularly when it comes to children, because the more and more we learn, we're seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn't see from the studies in China or in Europe," Fauci said. "Right now children presenting with COVID-19 who have a very strange inflammatory syndrome, very similar to Kawasaki's syndrome. I think we better be careful, if we are not cavalier, in thinking that children are completely immune."







Maryland to end stay-at-home order on Friday Stay-at-home orders in Maryland will be lifted on Friday, allowing some businesses to partially reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic emerged, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, retail stores, manufacturing operations, barber shops and hair salons may take customers at 50 percent capacity, the governor said on Wednesday. Hogan said decreasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths allow his state to take a first step toward reopening. But the governor promised he wouldn't hesitate to issue new lockdown orders if coronavirus cases suddenly spike: "We remain ready to quickly and decisively respond to any changes to the facts on the ground."







Wall Street slides after Fed Chairman says economic outlook includes 'great uncertainty' The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by just over 515 points on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a longer recession if Congress did not step in with additional fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq — which earlier this week had turned positive for the year, breaching the 9,000 mark — tumbled by 1.5 percent. "There is a growing sense that the economy may recover more slowly than we would like," Powell said Wednesday morning during a scheduled video conference with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Overall, concern is mounting that despite the gradual reopening of the economy and return to work, the proverbial "V-shaped" recovery may not materialize — and the country may instead suffer a prolonged recession. The U.S. economy lost an unprecedented 20.5 million jobs in April, and the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent, up from 4.4 percent in March after months at a half-century low, according to the monthly employment report, released Friday by the Department of Labor. Investors also weighed concerns that the recently inked — and hard-fought — trade deal with China may flounder amid heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies. Rhetoric has ratcheted up in the past week, with the White House's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, saying Beijing should be held accountable for spreading the coronavirus.







Harvard Medical School goes remote for incoming students this fall Harvard Medical School's fall semester will begin remotely for incoming medical, dental and graduate students, the college announced Wednesday. External education programs directed by the medical school will also start remotely this fall, while the school said it hopes to continue in-person research and clinical experiences for returning students. The college said it hopes to have students back on campus by January. "Given the uniqueness of our education programs, which run for 12 months and emphasize hands-on learning, we hope to be able to hold in-person research and clinical experiences for our returning medical and graduate students and will continue to closely follow institutional guidelines and public health developments," the school said in a statement. "We will work with our affiliated hospitals to employ heightened protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of students, patients, staff and faculty."







Uber to use facial recognition tech to determine if drivers are wearing masks Riders and drivers on the Uber platform will have to verify they are abiding by new COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask or face cover and regularly washing or sanitizing their hands, the company said Wednesday. Uber drivers will have to take a selfie with their mask on and submit it within the app for verification before they can begin a ride. Riders and drivers both must also confirm they do not have COVID-19 or related symptoms, and drivers are required to verify they are sanitizing their vehicle daily. Users are also encouraged not to sit in the front seat of a vehicle and to open windows when weather permits. Uber said the company has committed $50 million to provide masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer for free to drivers, and already sourced 20 million masks that drivers can pick-up or request be mailed to them. The Uber app already uses face-scanning technology to verify a driver's ID before starting a ride, so this new mask verification is built off that framework. Uber is also considering building out that tech to include riders in the future.






