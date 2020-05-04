One German state plans to reopen restaurants to limited capacity Lower Saxony, a state in northwest Germany, announced Monday that it will allow restaurants and cafes to reopen in a week, on May 11, but only at 50 percent capacity and for people who make reservations. Vacation rentals and campgrounds will open, too, with reduced availability, but bars and clubs will remain closed. The state's plan was released despite an agreement between local leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that they would discuss reopening restaurants and bars later. A government spokesperson would not comment on the state’s plan. Share this -







Experts define inflammatory disorder likely linked to COVID-19 in kids A group of experts from around the globe announced Monday a case definition for a new inflammatory disorder in children that's likely linked to COVID-19. The group, with experts specializing in pediatric infectious disease, cardiology and intensive care management, met in a webinar on Saturday to discuss cases of what they're now calling "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome." The syndrome appears to cause an inflammation of blood vessels, as well as a toxic shock-like response and fever. "This rare syndrome shares common features with other pediatric inflammatory conditions including: Kawasaki disease, staphylococcal and streptococcal toxic shock syndromes, bacterial sepsis and macrophage activation syndromes," the panel of experts wrote in its case definition. It's unclear how many children may have this condition. A handful of cases have been reported in the New York area, as well as in the U.K.







How will colleges recover from coronavirus? Campuses that survived disasters offer clues Before the coronavirus shut down college campuses, some had already suffered natural disasters that decreased enrollment, slowed students' progress and deprived faculty and staff of income. Officials at these colleges said they can offer lessons in how institutions can respond not just to wildfires and hurricanes, but also to a pandemic. Strategies include offering additional financial and emotional support to struggling students. When it comes to crises that can bring a campus to a halt, said Marvin Pratt, director of environmental health and safety at California State University, Chico, which was closed for two weeks by the 2018 Camp fire, "All of us have learned that no one is immune." Read the full story here.







Jersey City makes beautiful discovery during City Hall renovation Bureaucrats in Jersey City made an exciting discovery while taking advantage of coronavirus downtime to make improvements to the city. Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted on Sunday that builders renovating City Hall had uncovered and restored a stunning early 20th century tiled floor that had spent nearly six decades hidden under grey speckled linoleum. "We thought we'd find garbage," Fulop said, "but instead we found the original from 100 yrs ago." We used Covid-19 shutdown to do projects that would've been inconvenient for residents regularly (street paving, park renovations etc). One project was ripping up the 1960s vinyl floor at city hall. We thought we'd find garbage but instead we found the original from 100 yrs ago pic.twitter.com/tZdASc8JOb — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) May 3, 2020







'60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl details recovery from coronavirus "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl said on the broadcast Sunday night that she battled a case of coronavirus that left her "really scared" and hospitalized. The veteran journalist who has been with "60 Minutes" for nearly three decades opened by sharing a tenet of journalism: "Don't become part of the story." "But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more-than-one million Americans who did become part of it," she revealed. Stahl concluded by thanking that "valiant army in scrubs and masks." "They were fulfilling a mission, answering the call. Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now," she said. Read the full story here.







J. Crew files for bankruptcy as retailer succumbs to COVID-19 fallout J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a plan to hand over control to lenders, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York-based chain, known for preppy clothing at times worn by former first lady Michelle Obama, filed for bankruptcy in a Virginia federal court with an agreement to eliminate its roughly $1.65 billion of debt in exchange for ceding ownership to creditors. It is the first big retailer to file during the pandemic. Anchorage Capital Group, Blackstone Group Inc's GSO Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner Capital Management hold significant portions of J. Crew's senior debt and are in line to take control of the company. Read the full story here.







Brown bear seen in Spanish mountains for first time in 150 years The brown bear was spotted using camera traps in Montes do Invernadeiro Natural Park in Galicia, Spain Zeitun Films / Zeitun Films A brown bear was filmed in the mountains of northwestern Spain for what's believed to be the first time in 150 years, according to the production company Zeitun Films. The film-makers spotted the bear using automatic camera traps in the Montes do Invernadeiro Natural Park in Galicia region. It is thought to be a male between 3 and 5 years old. There have been many reports of wildlife sightings during coronavirus-related lockdowns. Park agents said they believe the bear likely spent the winter in the area. It follows years of conservation work there, the film-makers said.






