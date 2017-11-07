One Trade Deal Is Dead, But No New Deal on NAFTA. Status: In Progress.

The president pitched himself as a great negotiator who would rewrite decades of trade policy to better help American workers. He kicked off his presidency by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, keeping one of his promises toward this goal.

He vowed to renegotiate NAFTA, but after four rounds of talks, there’s no new deal yet. Citing “significant conceptual gaps,” negotiators said they’d continue talks into the new year.

The president promised to leave the Paris Agreement, a nonbinding deal between countries who aim to reduce climate change voluntarily, and announced to fanfare that the U.S would do. The agreement doesn’t technically allow countries to leave before November 2020, and officials later said the U.S. will still send a delegation to participate in all meetings until then. Trump has said they’ll try and renegotiate the deal to better serve U.S. interests, something other countries say isn’t an option.