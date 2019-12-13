One victory for Trump on Friday — at least a temporary one WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear President Donald Trump's appeal of lower court orders, now on hold, that require his banks and accountants to turn over financial records to the House and local prosecutors in New York. By granting review of these cases now, the justices made it possible for them to be heard during the current court term, most likely in March, with a decision by the end of June — just as the general election campaign heats up. The court will decide whether President Trump's accounting firm must respond to a grand jury subpoena obtained by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance. It seeks nearly a decade's worth of tax returns and other financial documents for an investigation of hush money payments made to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, allegations the president has consistently denied. It will also take up the court battles over subpoenas issued by House committees seeking financial documents from his accountants and two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. For the full story click here Share this -







Giuliani met with Trump at the White House on Friday Rudy Giuliani confirmed via text he did meet with Trump at the White House on Friday. "I'm caught going to meet with my client? Is that an impeachable offense?" he added. Earlier, he texted this statement: "If abuse of power, as defined by this Congress, then starting with Schiff, Pelosi and Nadler they should resign or be removed from office. Their abuse of Constitutional rights and the Constitution will, God willing, be the worst we ever experience. Future Congresses will use the Pelosi Congress as the Hamilton nightmare come true and avoid its disrespect for the law."







Schumer: 'Paramount' that Senate hold a fair and honest trial Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reacted to the votes in the House Judiciary Committee on Friday and emphasized how important it is for the Senate to conduct a fair trial early next year, assuming the House adopts the articles of impeachment next week. "If articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate, every single senator will take an oath to render 'impartial justice.' Making sure the Senate conducts a fair and honest trial that allows all the facts to come out is paramount," he said in a statement Friday. Earlier in the week, Schumer told reporters at the Capitol that he's told members of his caucus that they must prioritize the Senate trial when they return to Washington in January, including the senators running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. "This has to come first," he said. "This is one of the most solemn decisions that anyone has to make and I've told all members of my caucus that scheduling concerns are secondary to doing this the right way."







Pence slams impeachment as 'complete waste of time' Vice President Mike Pence slammed the Democrats' impeachment process of Trump as "partisan" and "a complete waste of time." "Never in our country's history has a President been treated so unfairly by a sham investigation with one-sided testimony meant to undermine the will of the American people," Pence's press secretary, Katie Waldman, said in a statement. "Democrats in Congress should heed the voice of the American people and reject this partisan impeachment that has been a complete waste of time," Waldman added. "Democrats in Congress need to get back to work for the American people!"







Rudy Giuliani calls Trump's impeachment a 'smokescreen' The American people have already made up their mind on this #ImpeachmentScam



This is a SMOKESCREEN for the Obama-Biden administration's corruption. It will soon be proven. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 13, 2019







'Witch hunt,' 'sham,' 'hoax': Trump shreds impeachment process in first comments since vote Trump, talking to reporters alongside his Paraguayan counterpart, shredded the impeachment process, calling it a "witch hunt," a "sham," and a "hoax." "To be using this for a perfect phone call," he said, referring to the July 25 phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that was partly the basis for the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, is a "scam," he said. He added that it was "a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment," which, Trump said, "is supposed to be used in an emergency." Trump said Democrats were "trivializing impeachment." "It's a very bad thing for our country," he added. Trump accuses House Democrats of 'trivializing impeachment' 03:24 Trump predicted that the saga will eventually backfire on Democrats. "Someday there will be a Democrat president and a Republican House, and I suspect they're going to, they'll remember it," Trump said. "The people are disgusted," he continued. "No one has ever seen anything like this." Asked about whether he would prefer a brief Senate trial or one that is more drawn out, Trump responded, "I'll do long or short." "I wouldn't mind a long process," he said. "I'd like to see the whistleblower."







These are the other presidents who were impeached — and their fates If the full House votes to impeach Trump next week, Trump will be just the third president in U.S. history to face such a fate, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon faced near-certain impeachment but resigned before it could occur. Andrew Johnson Johnson was impeached in 1868, facing 11 articles of impeachment for the allegation that he violated the Tenure of Office Act — a law designed to limit presidential power to remove federal appointees. The Senate voted to not convict him, and he was not removed from office. Bill Clinton Clinton was impeached in 1998, facing two articles — perjury and obstruction of justice — based on allegations that he lied to investigators about, and interfered with the investigation itself, into his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The Senate voted to not convict him, and he was not removed from office. Bonus item: Richard Nixon Nixon faced near-certain impeachment for his role in the Watergate scandal, but resigned before he was formally impeached. In July 1974, the House Judiciary Committee recommended three articles of impeachment for a full House vote — obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress — but Nixon resigned on Aug. 9, 1974, before the full House vote could occur.






