America's Still Waiting for Big Wins. Status: Not Kept.

Does the president feel like he's winning, despite a dearth of legislative achievements? 

“I think he feels like America’s winning,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. “I think if you look at some of the progress that’s taken place in the first nine months, despite the fact that the Congress has done very little up until this point. The president has gotten rid of nearly a thousand regulations that have paid the way for massive job creation and job growth in this country. We’re looking at a booming economy, I think those are things that people actually care about.”

Indeed, the president has chewed away at regulations, which he says are hurting businesses, and elevated a slew of conservative priorities in executive orders. But it's not translating to the kind of wins he promised.

"Soon the country is going to start winning, winning, winning," he said after winning the Nevada caucus during the Republican primary, listing off prizes like making Mexico pay for the wall and filling up Guantanamo Bay prison with "bad dudes." "You're going to be proud of your president, and you're going to be even prouder of your country."

Trump's voters aren't feeling that yet.

Voters in the counties that flipped for the president or saw a significant surge for him do not believe the country is better off than it was a year ago, according to new NBC News/Wall Street Journal polling. A plurality of respondents in the poll — 41 percent — said the country is worse off now than it was when Trump became commander in chief.

More broadly, Americans aren't pleased with the president: his approval ratings have reached historic lows. Just 37 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s work as president in a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, the lowest any president has seen at this point in more than seventy years. Even support among his base voters, who have stuck with him the longest, is showing some signs of fraying.  

