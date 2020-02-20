OPINION: Bernie Sanders isn't the frontrunner in the Democratic race. The moderates are.

ANALYSIS: Bloomberg spin machine on full blast Mike Bloomberg's team did a lot of spinning before the debate to hedge against a poor performance and turn a decent outing into a Hall of Fame performance. Will it work? We'll see. But the mechanics are easy to follow: Make it seem like everyone is going to attack him relentlessly, so he's both the most important figure on the stage and the one who is most likely to take a beating. CHECK. Set the expectations bar for his performance as low as possible so it's easy to clear. His campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, has said Bloomberg will defend his record, pointed to the things Bloomberg has done to help progressive causes and noted how many cities and states Bloomberg has campaigned in. What he hasn't done: said Bloomberg will debate like Lincoln on PEDs and wipe the floor with his rivals. Make sure the boss has an easy standard to beat. CHECK. Use the pre-debate period to put other candidates on the defensive. Sheekey wrote a memo Wednesday that said other candidates should drop out to prevent Bernie Sanders from winning an insurmountable delegate lead through Super Tuesday on March 3. Force rivals who have actually won votes to defend their existence. CHECK. Share this -







Sanders, trying to head off Bloomberg threat, finds his billionaire foil Lately, there's been a billionaire on Sen. Bernie Sanders' mind. Not the anonymous legion of billionaires he's railed about for years — but a real one: former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose unprecedented spending is threatening to upend the traditional primary process. "We believe in old-fashioned democracy: one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections," Sanders said at a rally here Friday afternoon, fresh off his victory in the New Hampshire primary earlier in the week. The looming Bloomberg threat has Sanders, the current front-runner in national polls, juggling an election fight on two fronts: maintaining an early states operation to keep his other opponents, also no fans of Bloomberg, at bay while holding rallies and deploying more resources to Super Tuesday states like North Carolina, Texas and Colorado to head off the former mayor. Read what's bugging Bernie. Share this -







'Sanity' and 'inclusion' among Bloomberg's talking points Bloomberg — on Snapchat just now — says his debate talking points are focused on “change,” “sanity” and “inclusion.” Twitter will definitely not have opinions on this. pic.twitter.com/wIQ0OuDIUE — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 19, 2020 Share this -







NBC News/WSJ poll: Sanders opens up double-digit national lead in primary race Sen. Bernie Sanders has jumped out to a double-digit national lead in the Democratic presidential contest after his victory in New Hampshire's primary and his second-place finish for delegates in Iowa's disorganized caucuses, while former Vice President Joe Biden has seen his support drop by 11 points since his disappointing finishes in both contests, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday. The survey also shows former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg gaining ground in the Democratic race in the past month, confirming the findings of an earlier NPR/PBS/Marist poll that allowed him to qualify for Wednesday night's NBC News and MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas. And the poll has President Donald Trump's approval rating tied for his all-time high in the NBC News/WSJ survey, while also finding that the most unpopular candidate qualities in a general election are being a socialist, being older than 75 years of age and having a heart attack in the past year. Read the full poll results. Share this -







NBC News' Hallie Jackson is moderating for two tonight Yep, I’ll be walking my 8-and-a-half-month pregnant self on stage tonight for the Democratic debate. A peek inside prep (with fabulous co-moderator @vanessahauc of @NBCUTelemundo!) —> https://t.co/GiUTkk1F5r — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) February 19, 2020 Share this -





