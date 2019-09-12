OPINION: The Democratic debate format always emphasizes policy. But presidents don't legislate.
Every recent president has campaigned on big legislative efforts that never came to fruition because Congress wasn’t interested. Yet every recent presidential debate has seen the moderators zeroed in on the details of candidates’ legislative proposals, doing voters a disservice.
If earlier debates are any indication, a hefty amount of time during Thursday’s pared-down third Democratic debate will be spent on the details of the candidates’ various legislative plans — particularly health care, which tops the list of policy priorities for Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in surveys like Pew’s.
Biden, Warren, Sanders spar on Medicare For All versus public option
The candidates are going at it on heath care again, with Vice President Joe Biden talking up his $750 billion plan to add a public option for insurance and boost subsidies, versus a single-payer Medicare For All plan backed by Sanders and Warren that replaces all existing private plans and eliminates premiums, deductibles, and almost all out-of-pocket expenses.
Biden challenged his rivals on cost: Sanders and Warren haven’t fully said how they’ll pay for their version, but Sanders puts the price tag at between $30 and $40 trillion over ten years. But they argued the overall savings for most families, factoring in their current expenses on health care, will go down even if taxes go up elsewhere.
Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and O’Rourke challenged them on disruption, saying it would force people out of their employer insurance. Sanders and Warren argue it will provide better access to their doctors by consolidating the current system into one comprehensive plan.
Healthcare for all, not a new idea
Americans have debated the merits of universal health care for nearly 75 years.
President Harry Truman, a Democrat, first proposed health care for all in 1945.
Sanders' scratchy voice a result of busy campaign schedule campaign says
The Sanders campaign acknowledges that the Vermont senator has a hoarse voice tonight, something that reporters covering him first noticed on Monday in Denver. However, they say that he is not sick and that the hoarseness is a result of a busy schedule last weekend when he had four visits to college campuses and bars through Iowa.
Klobuchar slams Bernie: 'I read the bill'
Klobuchar got a round of applause after she went after Sanders over his health care plan. She slammed Bernie for saying he "wrote the damn bill" by saying she actually "read the bill," noting that under his bill a lot of Americans could lose coverage.
Castro's blue Texas just a dream?
The possibility of turning Texas blue was a key point in former Housing Secretary Julián Castro’s opening statement.
Texas, a state dominated by Democrats until the 1990s, has not always been a Republican stronghold. But a wave of conservative victories transformed the state into one where Republicans have long held almost all state-wide offices and the majority in the state’s legislature.
However, the state’s demographic makeup — nearly 60 percent of the state’s population is Latino, black or Asian — and the Republican Party’s swing toward a more extreme right has renewed hope that Texas could become a swing state or even reliably Democratic in the future.
Warren praises Obama during health care pitch
We're live-tracking all the attacks at the debate tonight
Candidates take aim at Trump in opening remarks
Castro, Klobuchar, Harris and Sanders all used the first moments of their opening remarks to talk directly to the camera about President Donald Trump. Castro and Sanders called him dangerous, Klobuchar said he’s “running our country like a game show," and Harris made the case for prosecuting Trump and quipped, “Now you can go back to watching Fox News,” aiming her remarks at Trump who has weighed in on the past debates.
Unity among the candidates... for now
Opening statements have stressed the need to defeat Trump and touched on the themes the candidates share.
But with all the frontrunners on the stage together for the first time, we’ll see if that feeling of unity can last for three full hours.