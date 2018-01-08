Oprah speaks out to young girls in Cecil B. de Mille Award speech

Greeted by loud applause, Oprah Winfrey started her speech recounting Sidney Poitier making history as the first black man to win an Academy Award.

“I had never seen a black man being celebrated like that,” Winfrey said as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Winfrey took a moment to reflect on her own historic moment. "There are many girls watching as I become the First black woman to be given [this] award,” she said.

Following the “Time’s Up” theme of the night, Oprah moved the crowd by encouraging those to fight against the industry’s powerful men. Promising for better days ahead, Winfrey praised victims of abuse and injustice for telling their stories, saying “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

Oprah encouraged all young girls watching that a new day was on the horizon.

“And when that day finally dawns it will be because of a lot many magnificent women .. and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”