Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts among celebrities participating in virus relief livestream The Call to Unite 24-hour livestream global relief event kicked off on Friday evening, which featured Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Bill Clinton and 200 other star-studded participants. The event was inspired to "invite the world to recognize our shared humanity and offer one another support" in the time of the pandemic. What a special moment: @Oprah and @EckhartTolle in conversation this evening! We are honored they answered the call! Will you? #AnswerTheCall pic.twitter.com/19rOKpEe8p — UNITE (@TheCallToUnite) May 2, 2020 Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell and Alanis Morissette are among those who have joined, or are expected to participate, in the event later today. All participants will be "give, serve and share their story," through song, poetry, dance, sermon, or a call to action. The event will be livestreamed until Saturday at 10 p.m. ET at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.







Singapore to ease some restrictions as it reports lowest daily rise in two weeks Singapore will begin to ease measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus over the next few weeks, authorities said on Saturday, as the city-state takes the first tentative steps towards reopening its economy. Select activities such as home-based businesses, laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12. Some students will be allowed to go back to schools in small groups from May 19, the Ministry of Health said in a press release. "We are preparing for the safe and gradual resumption of economic and community activities after the end of the circuit breaker period on 1 June 2020," the statement said. Singapore is facing the deepest recession in its 55-year history compounded by virus restrictions called 'circuit breakers' due to last until June 1, which included the closure of most workplaces and shops. Also on Saturday, the country confirmed 447 new infections — the smallest daily rise in two weeks — taking the total to 17,548 with 16 deaths. Most of the new cases were among migrant workers, the health ministry said. Singapore has among the highest number of infections in Asia, mainly due to outbreaks in cramped migrant-worker dormitories.







India makes government tracing app mandatory for all workers India has mandated that all public and private sector employees use a government-backed Bluetooth tracing app and maintain social distancing in offices, as the country's capital New Delhi begins easing some of its lockdown measures in lower-risk areas. As part of its efforts to fight the deadly virus, India last month launched the app Aarogya Setu — meaning Health Bridge — a Bluetooth and GPS-based system developed by the country's National Informatics Centre. The app alerts users who may have come in contact with people later found to be positive for COVID-19 or deemed to be at high risk. India has reported over 37,000 cases from the virus as of Saturday. "Use of Aarogya Setu shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public," India's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification late on Friday. "It will the responsibility of the heads of companies and organizations "to ensure 100 percent coverage of this app among the employees." The app's compulsory use is raising concerns among privacy advocates, who say it is unclear how the data will be used and who stress that India lacks privacy laws to govern the app. New Delhi has said the app will not infringe on privacy as all data is collected anonymously.







Texas park ranger shoved into water after social-distance reminder A Texas park ranger advising revelers at a lake to practice social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic was shoved into the water. The ranger, identified in an Austin police report as Cassidy Zukeran Stillwell, was telling a group of parkgoers at Lake Austin to spread apart when he was pushed. Thursday's scene was captured on video and shared on social media. Brandon James Hicks, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault on a public servant and damaging city property, the ranger's emergency radio. Officials said he could have "caused the Ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling, and render himself unconscious in at least three feet of water where he could have drowned to death," according to a police report obtained by NBC affiliate KXAN. Read the full story here.







NYC nursing home reports 98 deaths linked to coronavirus A New York City nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had the coronavirus — a staggering death toll that shocked public officials. "It's absolutely horrifying," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It's inestimable loss, and it's just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place." It is hard to say whether the spate of deaths at the Isabella Geriatric Center, in Manhattan, is the worst nursing home outbreak yet in the U.S., because even within the city facilities have chosen to report fatalities in different ways. A state tally of nursing home deaths released Friday listed only 13 at the home. But officials at the 705-bed center confirmed that through Wednesday 46 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had died as well as an additional 52 people "suspected" to have the virus. Some died at the nursing home and some died after being treated at hospitals. The number of bodies became so overwhelming the home ordered a refrigerator truck to store them because funeral homes have been taking days to pick up the deceased.







Photo: A police officer talks to a protestor at a demonstration in Huntington Beach A Police officer talks to a protestor at a demonstration in Huntington Beach, California on May 1, 2020. Apu Gomes / Getty Images







107-year-old Missouri man celebrates beating COVID-19 CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A resident of a suburban St. Louis nursing home is believed to be one of the oldest people in the world to survive the coronavirus. Rudi Heider had two reasons to celebrate on Thursday — he turned 107 and he beat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Relatives couldn't come into his room at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, Missouri, but gathered outside his window while Heider enjoyed a slice of his favorite dessert, lemon meringue pie. Heider said he looks forward to being able to be with family and friends again. Heider's granddaughter, Janet Heider of Seattle, called her grandfather "amazing." "I had to tell him that he's lived through the Spanish Flu, two World Wars, a stroke at 100 years old, and a fractured vertebra at 104 years old that he would not to lose to COVID-19, and he ended up beating it," she said.






