O'Rourke, Buttigieg to meet with Stacey Abrams

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg will both meet privately with former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams this week, three people with knowledge of the meetings tell NBC News.
The meetings will happen on the sidelines of the Democratic National Committee's African American Leadership Summit in Atlanta.
O'Rourke’s meeting is in addition to a town hall he's doing Wednesday night co-hosted by Abrams' voting reform group, the New Georgia Project Action Fund. The former Texas congressman has just released a comprehensive voting rights reform plan.
Buttigieg has made expanding his so-far-limited appeal to black voters his top priority for the last several weeks. The South Bend, Ind. mayor hired several African Americans for top campaign roles and has backed creating a commission to study the right way to do reparations.
Buttigieg and O'Rourke will both speak Thursday at the DNC event, along with Joe Biden and Cory Booker.
The meetings come after Abrams' unsuccessful for governor last year in Georgia put a spotlight on concerns about voter suppression, particularly as it relates to black voters. She has not ruled out a bid for president herself in 2020 after that campaign raised her national profile within the party.
CNN earlier reported Abrams' meetings with the Democrats.