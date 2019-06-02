O'Rourke: I am 'not disappointed' after slide at the polls

WASHINGTON — Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Sunday that he's not "disappointed' with his presidential campaign after a recent slide at the polls.

After reaching the double-digits in some polls around his presidential launch, O'Rourke hasn't eclipsed 5 percent in a national poll in a month, according to RealClearPolitics.

But during his Sunday interview on "Meet the Press," O'Rourke cautioned that the Democratic presidential nomination is a marathon, not a sprint, and that he's focused on running his campaign and winning traction with voters.

"I'm not disappointed. I mean, I knew this was going to be tough. This is perhaps one of the hardest things that, that one can do, but there are so many extraordinary people," he said.

"These volunteers who are showing up knocking on doors, making phone calls for us. The folks that I meet in town hall meetings all over this country who meet this moment with the urgency that it demands whether it is gun violence, whether it is making sure that women's reproductive rights are protected, or guaranteeing that we confront the greatest challenge we have ever faced in climate and make the generations that follow us proud because we freed ourselves on our dependence on fossil fuels, embrace renewable energy and led not just this country but the world to ensure that we don't warm this planet another two degrees."

"These are the important conversations that we're going to have and we won't be able to accomplish this in just one media cycle or in a couple of months."

Watch the full interview with O'Rourke below.