O'Rourke unveils voting rights reforms aiming for 35 million new voters by 2024

CONCORD, N.H. — Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke aims to once again smash turnout records — not in his own campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — but by the 2024 election, according to a new voting rights plan proposed Wednesday.

O’Rourke’s voting rights and democracy reform plan, laid out in a campaign memo, reflects a number of the same priorities as the House-passed HR1 package passed earlier this year, and is designed to increase ballot access, turnout, and accountability from elected officials.

To increase participation in elections, O’Rourke calls for nationwide reforms, including automatic and same-day voter registration, expanding early voting to two weeks and making Election Day a national holiday.

O’Rourke has made increasing voter turnout central to both his political identity and campaign strategy — discussing the issue regularly on the stump in both his Texas senate race, and in the presidential contest. His campaign estimates his plan could lead to 50 million new registered voters nationwide, and 35 million additional votes cast in the 2024 election.

Some planks of the O’Rourke plan would require massive voter mobilization in their own right. He calls for a constitutional amendment establishing term limits for federal offices: 12 years in the house and senate, and 18 years for Supreme Court justices.

O’Rourke’s plan would also focus on expelling big money from elections. It calls for banning all PAC contributions to campaigns, and providing a federal match for individual donations up to $500, and making such gifts tax deductible.