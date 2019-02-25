Oscars are nice to 'Vice,' at least when it comes to makeup/hairstyling

There was a royal upset in the best actress category.

Olivia Colman won the Oscar for her turn as Queen Anne in "The Favourite" over the heavily-favored Glenn Close ("The Wife") and Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born").

Even Colman herself seemed shock: "It's genuinely quite stressful," she said at the beginning of her acceptance speech. "This is hilarious."

The 45-year-old British actress was a first-time nominee, and gave an emotional speech on the podium, reminiscing about her days working as a cleaning woman before breaking into show business.

"Any little girl that's practicing her speech on the telly, you never know," said Colman.