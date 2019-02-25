Feedback

Oscars are nice to 'Vice,' at least when it comes to makeup/hairstyling

This year's trio of movies up for best makeup/hairstyling are also deserving, but it's hard to argue with what newly-minted Oscar winners Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pulled off for "Vice."

by

Ethan Sacks

Olivia Colman wins best actress in a surprise

There was a royal upset in the best actress category.

Olivia Colman won the Oscar for her turn as Queen Anne in "The Favourite" over the heavily-favored Glenn Close ("The Wife") and Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born"). 

Even Colman herself seemed shock: "It's genuinely quite stressful," she said at the beginning of her acceptance speech. "This is hilarious."

The 45-year-old British actress was a first-time nominee, and gave an emotional speech on the podium, reminiscing about her days working as a cleaning woman before breaking into show business.

"Any little girl that's practicing her speech on the telly, you never know," said Colman.

Janelle Griffith

Selma Blair walks first red carpet since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Selma Blair made her first red carpet appearance Sunday night since revealing her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis last year. The actress appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills with a custom walking cane.

Blair said in an Instagram post that the cane was customized with her monogram by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. 

Image: Selma Blair, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Selma Blair attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Ca. on Feb. 24, 2019. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Demi Douglas

Rami Malek wins for best actor

Rami Malek takes home the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody." This is Malek's first Oscar nomination and win. In a heartfelt speech, the actor encouraged his fans to continue to find their voice, truth and live unapologetticaly. "Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant. A man that was unapologetically himself."

Paying homage to his character, singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury, Malek noted "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I am a first generation American. Part of my story is being written right now." Mercury was also an immigrant who was battling AIDS during the height of his career.

Image: Rami Malek, 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood
Rami Malek accepts the Best Actor award for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody" in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. Mike Blake / Reuters
Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Jason Abbruzzese

A meme is born

You can't have a moment like this in modern pop culture without the internet turning it into art. 

At the very end of a live performance of "Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a moment. That moment, a genuine look of... let's say appreciation... clearly resonated on social media, where people shared similar feelings about almost anything.

Of course, this isn't the first meme that "A Star Is Born" inspired... 

Nicholas Jacobino

John Mulaney and Awkwafina for Oscars 2020 hosts!

I think it's safe to say we were all a bit worried when it came to the flow of the show without a host. But we've already seen some of tonight's presenters shine as possible hosts for next year's Oscars.

Two in particular: the odd, but hilarious pairing of John Mulaney and Awkwafina. From John's candor, and stunning floral blazer, to Awkwafina's star struck moment with Spike Lee, these stars bring a level of authenticity and comic improvisation that would make any award show must-see-TV. 

Honorable mentions to Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph with their rendition of "Shallow," and Melissa McCarthy with her "The Favourite" inspired dress and puppet presentation.

Olivia Roos

More notable Oscar wins...

The night is almost at an end and what a night it has been. From the surprise of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" beating "The Incredibles" for best animated feature film, "Green Book" winning for best original screenplay, and Spike Lee getting his first Oscar recognition (outside of his Honorary Oscar in 2015) for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman," the night is breaking records and expectations left and right.

Make sure to keep up to date with all the historic wins  at the 91st Oscars ceremony.

Anne T. Donahue

'Shallow' wins best song, so many emotions happen

In the least surprising moment of this year's Academy Awards, "Shallow" took home best original song and an emotional Lady Gaga delivered a speech on the importance of not giving up and following your dreams.

Which, like, great! Excellent.

But despite the fact that anybody emoting in public makes me uncomfortable (as someone who prefers to cry alone in the car), Gaga's surprise at taking home the award we all knew she'd win was confusing. First, it was the frontrunner for best song. Second, she's a Grammy-award winning artist, so her surprise and tears made a little less sense. The woman is an established artist. She's one of the most famous people in the world. Bradley Cooper didn't pluck her out of obscurity, and she certainly wasn't "discovered" via "A Star Is Born." She won an acting award already for her turn in "American Horror Story." So, like, let's get with it, everybody. The woman is a force of nature — she isn't Ally, and thank goodness. But, well... does SHE know that?

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

The man, the myth, the legend: Spike Lee just won his first Oscar

Spike Lee has been making movies for more than 30 years, earning an Oscar nomination along the way for the era-defining drama "Do the Right Thing" and scooping up Emmys, Peabodys and the Cannes Grand Prix. 

But even after "Malcolm X," "25th Hour" and other essential works of American independent cinema, Lee had never won a competitive Academy Award — until now. (He received an honorary Oscar in 2015.)

Lee, the director of the fiery docudrama "BlacKkKlansman," shared the best adapted screenplay prize with David Rabonwitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott. He is also nominated for best director.

In his spirited acceptance speech, Lee alluded to America's political tumult and the 2020 presidential election, calling on the audience to "mobilize."

"Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history," Lee said, reading off notes and clad in his signature purple suit. "Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!"

"BlacKkKlansman," inspired by a strange true tale, stars John David Washington as a black police officer who infiltrates a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. 

Image: Spike Lee, 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 24, 2019. Kevin Winter / Getty Images
