Oscars are nice to 'Vice,' at least when it comes to makeup/hairstyling

This year's trio of movies up for best makeup/hairstyling are also deserving, but it's hard to argue with what newly-minted Oscar winners Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pulled off for "Vice."
Rami Malek takes home the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody." This is Malek's first Oscar nomination and win. In a heartfelt speech, the actor encouraged his fans to continue to find their voice, truth and live unapologetticaly. "Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant. A man that was unapologetically himself."
Paying homage to his character, singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury, Malek noted "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I am a first generation American. Part of my story is being written right now." Mercury was also an immigrant who was battling AIDS during the height of his career.
At the very end of a live performance of "Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a moment. That moment, a genuine look of... let's say appreciation... clearly resonated on social media, where people shared similar feelings about almost anything.
I think it's safe to say we were all a bit worried when it came to the flow of the show without a host. But we've already seen some of tonight's presenters shine as possible hosts for next year's Oscars.
Two in particular: the odd, but hilarious pairing of John Mulaney and Awkwafina. From John's candor, and stunning floral blazer, to Awkwafina's star struck moment with Spike Lee, these stars bring a level of authenticity and comic improvisation that would make any award show must-see-TV.
Honorable mentions to Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph with their rendition of "Shallow," and Melissa McCarthy with her "The Favourite" inspired dress and puppet presentation.
The night is almost at an end and what a night it has been. From the surprise of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" beating "The Incredibles" for best animated feature film, "Green Book" winning for best original screenplay, and Spike Lee getting his first Oscar recognition (outside of his Honorary Oscar in 2015) for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman," the night is breaking records and expectations left and right.
In the least surprising moment of this year's Academy Awards, "Shallow" took home best original song and an emotional Lady Gaga delivered a speech on the importance of not giving up and following your dreams.
But despite the fact that anybody emoting in public makes me uncomfortable (as someone who prefers to cry alone in the car), Gaga's surprise at taking home the award we all knew she'd win was confusing. First, it was the frontrunner for best song. Second, she's a Grammy-award winning artist, so her surprise and tears made a little less sense. The woman is an established artist. She's one of the most famous people in the world. Bradley Cooper didn't pluck her out of obscurity, and she certainly wasn't "discovered" via "A Star Is Born." She won an acting award already for her turn in "American Horror Story." So, like, let's get with it, everybody. The woman is a force of nature — she isn't Ally, and thank goodness. But, well... does SHE know that?
Spike Lee has been making movies for more than 30 years, earning an Oscar nomination along the way for the era-defining drama "Do the Right Thing" and scooping up Emmys, Peabodys and the Cannes Grand Prix.
But even after "Malcolm X," "25th Hour" and other essential works of American independent cinema, Lee had never won a competitive Academy Award — until now. (He received an honorary Oscar in 2015.)
Lee, the director of the fiery docudrama "BlacKkKlansman," shared the best adapted screenplay prize with David Rabonwitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott. He is also nominated for best director.
In his spirited acceptance speech, Lee alluded to America's political tumult and the 2020 presidential election, calling on the audience to "mobilize."
"Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history," Lee said, reading off notes and clad in his signature purple suit. "Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!"
"BlacKkKlansman," inspired by a strange true tale, stars John David Washington as a black police officer who infiltrates a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.