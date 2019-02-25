Oscars by the numbers

Like the World Series and the Superbowl, The Oscars are the grandest stage for its industry. And the Oscars are LOADED with crazy statistics, from longest speech, to most wins in a category, and even to the weight of award.

Here are some of our favorites:

1. Longest show: 4 hours and 23 minutes by the 2002 Oscars with Whoopi Goldberg hosting.

2. Number of actors who have been nominated for playing a president: 8 (with only one win by Daniel day Lewis in 2013 for Lincoln)

3. Cost to create an Oscar statue: $500

4. Overall Oscar Wins : Walt Disney with 26 wins (and 59 nominations!)

5. Countries (and territories) that will televise the event: 225