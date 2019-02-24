Oscars quiz: Late-night hosts and the Academy Awards

The Oscars are always introducing us to amazing figures who craft some of the most amazing stories, cinema and moments in time. With millions of viewers at home and abroad, these works can go from little awareness to global recognition. According to Google trends, James Baldwin is the top trending search worldwide — up 3,400% in the past hour.
James Baldwin is an author, playwright and activist who is known for such works as "Go Tell It On The Mountain, Giovanni's Room," "Notes Of a Native Son," and "If Beale Street Could Talk." Baldwin's works have touched on complex topics ranging from race, sexuality, and political activism.
ABC just televised the awards for best makeup/hairstyling and best cinematography. We survived. America will live to see and fight another day.
You might remember that those categories were among a group of four that the film academy had planned to air during commercial breaks. It was all part of a bid to keep the show under three hours. But industry backlash — seriously, virtually every major Hollywood director slammed the move — forced the academy to relent.
The result: The three people who did the makeup/hairstyling for "Vice" gave a joint acceptance speech, and then "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón took the stage to accept the cinematography prize.
Everything seems to be fine. Let's move forward, together as one nation under movies.
Melissa McCarthy turned in an award-worthy performance... as an Oscar presenter.
The actress co-presented the Academy Award for best costume design with Brian Tyree Henry decked out in a long regal gown inspired by Olivia Coleman's Queen Anne in "The Favorite." Henry was also decked out in full costume regalia.
The outfit was covered with fake bunnies in a nod to Anne's penchant for keeping the animal as pets, but McCarthy earned the uproarious laughter with a bunny puppet that made opening the envelope more difficult.
That would be as close as Sandy Powell, the costume designer behind the real fashions on "The Favorite," would get to the stage. Ruth Carter ended up winning for her costume design work on "The Black Panther."
Another Oscars first as Hannah Beachler becomes the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for production design. If "Black Panther" wins best picture it will be the first superhero film to win for best picture.
Like the World Series and the Superbowl, The Oscars are the grandest stage for its industry. And the Oscars are LOADED with crazy statistics, from longest speech, to most wins in a category, and even to the weight of award.