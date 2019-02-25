Oscars quiz: Who was the first woman to win best director?

ABC just televised the awards for best makeup/hairstyling and best cinematography. We survived. America will live to see and fight another day.

You might remember that those categories were among a group of four that the film academy had planned to air during commercial breaks. It was all part of a bid to keep the show under three hours. But industry backlash — seriously, virtually every major Hollywood director slammed the move — forced the academy to relent.

The result: The three people who did the makeup/hairstyling for "Vice" gave a joint acceptance speech, and then "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón took the stage to accept the cinematography prize.

Everything seems to be fine. Let's move forward, together as one nation under movies.