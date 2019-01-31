Otherworldly video captured over Chicago

No, this isn't a scene from the 2004 film, "The Day After Tomorrow." This video was taken in Chicago in 2019.

Instagram user Brent Buck recorded the icy landscape and frozen shores of the city as he flew into Chicago on Wednesday morning. The video captured steam fog rising up over the waters of Lake Michigan as a polar vortex plunged the area into subzero temperatures.

"What negative a billion degrees looks like from the air," Buck captioned the video.

Chicago's temperature dipped to minus 23 degrees Wednesday morning with wind chill below minus 40 degrees. The weather only slightly improved in the afternoon, rising up to minus 15 degrees by 2 p.m. ET.