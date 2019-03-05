For Our Future budgeting $80 mil to help progressives in 2020

For Our Future, a progressive group backed primarily by labor unions and Tom Steyer's environmental organization, expects to spend at least $80 million on a voter mobilization program that targets at least seven key swing states.

Justin Myers, the group's CEO, told NBC News on Tuesday that the budget will go toward funding a program that includes field organizers, strategists, communications, digital ads, text messaging and more tools across target states.

The group is locked in on continuing its operations in the seven states where it invested last cycle—Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin—with "conversations ongoing" as to whether to expand its reach this cycle.

"If you actually engage people the right way—not just talking to someone about candidate X or Y, but talking to them about issues that matter to their community and you are in their community constantly using an authentic messenger...you are going to build a really good relationship with that voter and you'll have an increased likelihood of turning that voter out," Myers said.

"Progressives do have a real message that folks will gravitate toward if it is actually told."

Myers added that much of the group's work is informed by its door-knock program—it knocked on 9 million doors during the 2018 cycle, leading to 1.5 million in-person conversations that helped the organization create a feedback loop to inform how it targets voters to turn out.

After it's finished staffing up for the cycle, For Our Future expects to have more 4,000 staff spread across those states, all focusing on candidates up and down the ballot as well as on ballot questions.