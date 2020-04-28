'Out of touch': Pelosi, Schumer blast McConnell's bankruptcy remarks Democratic leaders on Tuesday doubled down on their calls for the next major coronavirus relief package to include financial aid to state and local governments and they blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for suggesting that states should instead declare bankruptcy. "Really? Really?" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said about McConnell's bankruptcy comments during a press call. Pelosi said that McConnell must have been referencing Illinois, which she said made mistakes under its previous Republican governor. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called McConnell "out of touch" for suggesting that states crushed by the coronavirus go bankrupt. He warned that McConnell's idea would lead to "hundreds of thousands" of state and local government employees being potentially fired or furloughed. "What did they do Leader McConnell? Why are you suggesting that they should lose their jobs?" he said. "The McConnell plan will only drive up unemployment even higher." Share this -







New Jersey sees record single-day high of coronavirus deaths New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that an additional 402 people have died from the coronavirus, a record single-day high. Meanwhile, fatalities in neighboring New York continued to drop. The total number of deaths for New Jersey is now 6,442 with 113,856 positive cases, Murphy announced at a press conference on Tuesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his news conference that 335 residents have lost their lives to the virus, bringing the state's confirmed virus deaths to 17,638. Last Wednesday, Cuomo reported 438 deaths. In the days since that number has continued to drop. On Monday, there were 337 deaths. "Every day, I think maybe today is the day that the nightmare will be over — but maybe not," Cuomo said. While we’re seeing progress in some key metrics, there is one number which always gives us pause.



Sadly, we must report 402 additional deaths. We've now lost a total of 6,442 members of our New Jersey family to #COVID19 related complications. pic.twitter.com/F7Zvx6NNoD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 28, 2020







Postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be canceled The 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, could still be canceled if the outbreak continues into next year, according to the president of the Tokyo Games. The Olympics were rescheduled to begin on July 23, 2021 from this summer. Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori made his comments in an interview Tuesday with Japanese newspaper Nikkan Sports when asked whether another postponement would be considered if the virus continued into 2021. "No. It will be canceled then," Mori said. "The Olympics were canceled in the past for problems like war. We are fighting against an invisible enemy now." Mori said organizers are still working towards holding the Games, but his comments about a potential cancellation are in stark contrast with the continued messaging from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who have said canceling the Games isn't an option they're considering. The IOC did not respond to a request for comment. Mori was clear about the significance of these Games, saying they'd be "much more valuable than any Olympics in the past if we could go ahead with them after winning this battle."







Tripadvisor is laying off 900 employees as coronavirus continues to hammer travel industry Tripadvisor is laying off 900 employees, or one-quarter of its global workforce, the company announced Tuesday. With hotel vacancy rates running at 100 percent in many parts of the world, and airline booking at record lows, the travel company said it had little option but to reduce headcount. It is also asking some remaining staff to take a temporary 20 percent pay cut and work a four-day week. Co-founder and CEO Stephen Kaufer said the company would also close some of its 52 offices around the world, including Boston and San Francisco, and re-evaluate its need for real estate. "We have been and will continue to more fully embrace a remote work culture," Kaufer said in a memo to staff on Tuesday, suggesting the success of work-from-home could affect the company's future real estate footprint.







Rapper 2 Chainz hands out meals to Atlanta's homeless Rapper 2 Chainz handed out meals to homeless people at his Atlanta restaurant Escobar on Monday. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_fZ1b5F1_k 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, grew up in College Park, a mostly black city in Georgia. A video clip posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts Monday showed a line of people maintaining a social distance outside of the restaurant. A plan announced last week by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp allowed restaurants to resume dine-in service, and movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen Monday. 2 Chainz said in an Instagram post that his restaurant would only be open for takeout.







Grim milestone: Total number of U.S. coronavirus cases hits 1 million The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States reached 1 million on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tally compiled by NBC News. The number stood at 1,00,037 just before 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. In all, 57,071 have died in the U.S.







Pennsylvania announces over 1K additional coronavirus cases The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 1,214 additional coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 43,264. Every county in the state is under a stay-at-home order until May 8. Pennsylvania has seen 1,716 deaths. To date, 165,824 patients have tested negative.







Quest to offer direct-to-consumer antibody tests Quest Diagnostics announced Tuesday that its coronavirus antibody tests be will available without a visit to a doctor's office first. The company started offering antibody tests on April 21, but patients first needed to visit a doctor, who would prescribe the test. Consumers who would like a test can sign up through QuestDirect, an online service that asks individuals a series of questions to determine if they qualify. Each request is reviewed, and if appropriate, an order for the test is issued by a licensed physician. Individuals can then make an appointment at one of Quest's nationwide labs, where they will be tested. (Quest's antibody test is not an at-home test.) Patients will be able to speak to a physician about their results. It's important to note that it's unclear at this point whether a positive antibody test means that an individual is immune to the coronavirus. A positive test can indicate whether a person has been infected at some point in the past. Quest will be sharing the data collected from its antibody testing with government agencies in an effort to provide a more clear picture of how many people in the U.S. have had the coronavirus.







Fauci says coronavirus-like outbreak 'what keeps me up at night' Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that the unique qualities of the "unprecedented" novel coronavirus that helped it "explode" into a global pandemic represent the kind of nightmarish scenario that keeps him up at night. "What keeps me up at night is the emergence of a brand new infection, likely jumping species from an animal, that's respiratory born, highly transmissible, with a high degree of morbidity and mortality. And, lo and behold, that's where we are right now," Fauci said during a live-streamed interview Tuesday with The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. "And the reason it's so unprecedented, it exploded upon us." "Everyone is at risk," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. "With this, everyone seems vulnerable, with a disease that's highly transmissible." Read the full story here.






