Outbreak hits Indian Country hard, exposing infrastructure disparities Every third day, someone from Dr. Michelle Tom's family navigates their pickup truck for 14 miles over the pothole-pocked dirt roads of the Navajo Nation to a community center. There, for about $95 a week, her family fills their water tank and hauls it back home to the double-wide trailer she shares with seven relatives in northeastern Arizona. Or at least that's how Tom was getting water before she had to cut off physical contact with her family because of the coronavirus pandemic that has raged across tribal communities. For now, she is living with a co-worker to maintain her distance and prevent spread. "I haven't hugged anyone in weeks," said Tom, who spends her days treating COVID-19 patients at the Winslow Indian Health Care Center urgent care in Winslow, Arizona, and on the Navajo reservation. Tom is one of the few doctors in her Navajo community on the front lines of the pandemic, and she has taken every precaution to try to stay healthy, including buying her own protective suit, goggles and face shield. But long before the virus started threatening her people, she was already facing a different sort of crisis: limited access to running water, a severely understaffed and underfunded health care system and underlying health conditions among her patients. Read the full story here. Share this -







Afghan girls work to turn car parts into ventilators Somaya Farooqi and four other teenage girls, all members of Afghanistan’s prize-winning girls' robotics team, say they’re on a life-saving mission — to build a ventilator from used car parts and help their war-stricken country battle coronavirus. “If we even save one life with our device, we will be proud,” said Farooqi, 17. At the workshop, the team is experimenting with designs, including an open-source blueprint from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The parts being used include the motor of a Toyota windshield wiper, batteries and bag valve masks. Afghanistan faces the pandemic nearly empty-handed. It has only 400 ventilators for a population of more than 36.6 million. So far, it has reported just over 900 cases, including 30 deaths. Share this -







Pray at home during Ramadan, Saudi Arabia's highest religious authority says Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday. "Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection...and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God," it said in a statement. The holy fasting month of Ramadan begins later this week. During the month, believers usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer in large gatherings at mosques. The Saudi government in mid-March banned worshippers from performing their five daily prayers inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread. The country has reported 8,274 cases and 92 deaths so far, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states. Share this -







Pakistan to keep mosques open during holy month of Ramadan Even as Pakistan’s daily confirmed cases inches upward, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government buckled to pressure on Saturday from religious clerics and refused to order the closure of mosques during Islamic fasting month of Ramadan which begins next week. Pakistan recorded 7,993 confirmed cases on Sunday, an increase of 514. Sixteen people died of the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 159. Pakistan has been blamed for contributing to the outbreak of the virus in other parts of the world including Gaza after it refused to stop a gathering of tens of thousands of Tableeghi Jamaat (Islamic missionaries) until early March. While the government agreed to leave the mosques open instead requesting the faithful to practice social distancing, the request is not likely to be followed after several prominent religious clerics called for adherents to pack the mosques. Share this -







Israeli government approves plan to ease lockdown restrictions Israel has approved plans to gradually ease lockdown measures, by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curbs on movement after a slowdown in infection rates, government officials said Sunday. Workplace staffing levels can increase to 30 percent from 15 percent, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance said in a statement. While some shops will be allowed to reopen, malls and large markets will largely remain closed. In televised remarks on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had "succeeded” in combating the pandemic and said that the country has one of the lowest death rates around the world. Until now, authorities in Israel had steadily tightened a partial lockdown imposed on March 14, shuttering offices, closing schools and ordering people to stay mostly at home. Israel reported at least 160 deaths and nearly 13,300 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday evening. Share this -







Spanish PM to ease confinement of children but extend lockdown Spain will relax strict measures that have kept children at home since Mar. 14 so that they can “go out on the streets,” the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised briefing on Saturday evening. Sanchez said there would be an 12-year-old age limit for the children allowed to go out and that the new measure would begin on Apr. 27. He also said that he would ask parliament for a 15-day extension until May 9 of the lockdown imposed in one of the world's worst outbreaks, but said the restrictions would generally be more flexible. "We have left behind the most extreme moments," Sanchez said. But he added: "These achievements are still insufficient and above all fragile. We cannot put them at risk with hasty solutions." While Spain's death toll from the virus rose at a slower pace on Saturday, it has surpassed 20,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said. Share this -







Navajo Nation decrees that protective masks should be worn on reservation Members of a Arizona National Guard unit load up a helicopter to deliver medical supplies to the remote Navajo Nation town of Kayenta due to the coronavirus in Phoenix last month. Ross D. Franklin / AP The Navajo Nation has ordered all people on the tribe’s vast reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The Navajo Department of Health issued the emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation — which has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe, reported 1,197 cases as of Saturday, according to Navajo Area Indian Health Service. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said all residents should either buy or make masks to comply with the order. “Some individuals think we’re using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation, and I’m going to do everything I can to help save lives,” Nez said in a statement Friday. Share this -







South Korea records first single digit case increase in two months South Korea reported eight new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the figures took the country’s total cases to 10,661 with 234 deaths. The government, however, is still cautious about easing strict social distancing that they believe contributed to the drastic curbing of the infection. South Korea extended its distancing measures for another 15 days on Sunday. “We must not loosen our guard until the last confirmed patient is recovered,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Infections in South Korea has been waning in recent weeks due to an extensive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing. Share this -





