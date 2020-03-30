Outbreaks at 11 nursing homes, ‘dozens and dozens’ responders sick in L.A. County Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer told reporters Monday that her agency is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 county nursing homes, and that “dozens and dozens” of local health-care workers have also tested positive. She also said there have been 342 new cases of coronavirus and 7 additional deaths in the county since Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,474 with 44 deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the County as of March 30 to 2,474 positive cases with a total of 44 deaths. The county’s coronavirus mortality rate is currently 1.8 percent of those known to be infected. @lapublichealth Announces Seven New Deaths Related to COVID-19 and 342 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in LA County. 2474 total cases & 44 total deaths. View: https://t.co/Er7TpfZl6c fore more. Practice #SocialDistancing at all times. pic.twitter.com/i4WA8PCYUt — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 30, 2020 Share this -







Prisoners in New York City jails sound alarm as coronavirus spreads Jorge Colombo / for NBC News Inmates in New York City's jails say they feel a growing dread as the coronavirus spreads among both prisoners and guards. So far, 167 inmates and 114 Department of Correction staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. “I fear for my life,” said Tyrell, 30, who is being held at Rikers Island on a parole violation. “I don’t want to catch coronavirus. I came here healthy and I don’t want to leave here with it.” The COVID-19 outbreak at Rikers Island and other New York jails shows how quickly the disease may spread in lockups around the country, experts and advocates said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Coronavirus deniers take aim at hospitals as pandemic grows A medical worker sticks her head outside a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York on March 28, 2020. Kathy Willens / AP On Saturday, a video taken outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center went viral, showing a quiet scene in an attempt to counter the idea that the coronavirus pandemic has strained some hospitals. That video, taken by former Fox News commentator Todd Starnes, jump-started a conspiracy theory that resulted in a trending hashtag and millions of video views — all of which pushed the idea that the pandemic has been overblown by public health organizations and the media. A day later, a different video of the same hospital went viral on Facebook and Twitter. It showed dead bodies being loaded onto an 18-wheeler outside of the same hospital. The video, which was retweeted by a member of the New York City Council, was later confirmed as legitimate by the hospital. Read the fully story here. Share this -







Arizona latest state to issue stay-at-home order Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday ordered the nearly 7.3 million citizens in his state to stay at home, unless they're performing or seeking essential services. The action, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and last until at least April 30. Arizona has about 7.28 million residents, with about 17.5 percent of them age 65 or older, according to data from 2019. As of Monday evening, Arizona had 1,157 confirmed cases and 20 deaths due to coronavirus. Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected.



At the recommendation of public health officials, I’m issuing an Executive Order for Arizonans to stay home while encouraging alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones. 1/ pic.twitter.com/I6fqM9DVXu — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 30, 2020 Share this -







Renowned surgeon who separated twins joined at the skull dies of coronavirus A prominent New York neurosurgeon who developed a procedure for separating twins conjoined at the skull died Monday from complications of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said. Dr. James Goodrich was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Montefiore Mecial Center, in the Bronx, and a professor of clinical neurosurgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He gained fame in 2016 after leading a team of dozens of doctors in a 27-hour procedure that separated 13-month-old twins, Jadon and Anias McDonald, whose skulls and brains were fused. “Jim was in many ways the heart and soul of our department — a master surgeon, a world-class educator, and a beloved colleague,” said Emad Eskandar, a professor of neurosurgery at Albert Einstein, in a statement. "His sudden loss is heart- breaking." Share this -







Coronavirus comes for Detroit: Why certain Michigan residents are at higher risk Healthcare workers screen a person seeking a coronavirus test at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., on March 19, 2020. Paul Sancya / AP Shomari Stone watched as, one by one, five of his family members tested positive for the coronavirus in Michigan. "My grandmother tested positive. My uncle tested positive," Stone, who now lives in Maryland, said. Stone's father-in-law and two of his cousins have also been diagnosed. All live near Detroit. Stone's story is not unique; there have been nearly 6,500 coronavirus cases in Michigan so far, particularly in the southeastern part of the state, where Detroit is located, including Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. Read the full story here. Share this -







Washington, D.C., issues stay-at-home order Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order Monday as the number of coronavirus cases in the city continues to rise. "Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19," Bowser said. "Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how – by staying home." Boswer's order follows similar decisions issued in Maryland and Virginia earlier Monday. District residents will join a number of other Americans in staying home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus and only leaving home for essential needs. 1/ Today, due to an increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in DC and across the region and the nation, I've issued a stay-at-home order for the District of Columbia. This order reinforces my direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities. — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) March 30, 2020 Share this -







Small study shows breakdown of underlying conditions in critically ill patients A new analysis of some of the most critically ill patients in Seattle adds to the growing understanding of who is most at risk for severe complications of the coronavirus. Out of 24 patients, more than half (58 percent) of the patients had type 2 diabetes, 21 percent had chronic kidney disease and 14 percent had asthma. Nearly all of patients in the analysis had to be on a ventilator. Half later died, mostly those over age 65. Patients said their symptoms began anywhere between four and seven days before they were ultimately admitted to the ICU. The most common symptoms were cough and shortness of breath. Only half had fevers, suggesting high temperature may not be a good way to screen for the illness. The new report was published Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Share this -







Ford and GE team up to produce 50,000 ventilators by July Ford and GE Healthcare will work together to produce 50,000 ventilators by July, the companies announced in a joint statement Monday. The ventilators will be produced by 500 paid volunteers represented by the United Auto Workers labor union, at Ford's Rawsonville plant in Michigan. The machines will be produced from Florida-based Airborn Corp.’s design, and will address the needs of most COVID-19 patients. Ventilator production will begin the week of April 20 and eventually ramp up to an output of around 7,200 ventilators per week. “Our deep understanding of the health care industry with Ford’s supply chain and production expertise will help meet the unprecedented demand for medical equipment. We continue to be encouraged by how quickly companies are coming together in innovative ways to address this collective challenge," said GE Healthcare President and CEO Kieran Murphy in a statement. Share this -





