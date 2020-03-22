Outdoor exercise banned in new restrictive order in Italy's Lombardy region The governor of Italy's Lombardy region, one of the hardest hit areas in the coronavirus epidemic, signed a new order Saturday imposing even more stringent restrictions on residents. The order, valid until at least Apr. 15, banned outdoor exercise and implemented temperature checks at supermarkets and pharmacies. The new, tougher measures come as the number of coronavirus deaths across Italy reached 4,825, with 53,578 cases confirmed to date. Meanwhile, country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed the nation in a Facebook live stream Saturday night to announce that every plant in the country that's not absolutely necessary to guarantee essential goods and services will be shuttered effective Sunday. Share this -







Spanish PM warns 'worst is yet to come' as country's death toll tops 1,300 Health workers wave during a break outside a hospital in Burgos, Spain on Friday, March 20. Cesar Manso / AFP - Getty Images Spain's prime minister warned "the worst is yet to come" for his nation Saturday, as the country's death toll topped 1,300. "These past days, regional leaders have said that this situation is the most critical we have lived since Second World War. I think they're right," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in televised national address Saturday evening. "These circumstances are putting us to the test." Sanchez said Spain, which has recorded 1,326 deaths and nearly 25,000 confirmed cases, has implemented the toughest measures in Europe, and one of the toughest in the world. The country's 47 million inhabitants were put under partial lockdown last week as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic. "Sadly, the worst is yet to come," Sanchez said. "We have very tough days ahead." Share this -







Police in Arizona say man stole 29 test kits A man was wanted by authorities in Tucson, Arizona, for allegedly walking off with 29 coronavirus test kits, police said Saturday. The suspect was dressed as a delivery driver and made off with the kits as the city's El Rio Health Center was just about to close Friday night, Tucson police said in a statement. The move was all for naught, authorities said, as the kits are virtually useless outside a lab, and the center has already replaced them. "Do not buy kits from anyone claiming to have Corona Virus Test Kits or COVID-19 Test Kits," the department said. "It is a scam! There are currently no home test kits for the virus." STOLEN COVID-19 TEST KITS. The pictured suspect stole 29 unused test kits from the El Rio Health Clinic. Anyone w/information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Please see link for additional details/photos -> https://t.co/BqJntwqEcv pic.twitter.com/449RKh7d3M — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 22, 2020 Share this -







China reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, ending 3-day streak China ended a three-day streak of reporting no new coronavirus cases on Saturday after 46 people tested positive positive for COVID-19. On the same day, China's National Health Commission also reported six new deaths. Five of the deaths occurred in Wuhan in Hubei province, where the outbreak originated late last year. China said 45 of the new cases were imported. Share this -







Colombia reports first COVID-19 death Colombia reported on Saturday the country's first death from COVID-19. The patient was a 58-year-old taxi driver from the coastal city of Cartagena, health minister Fernando Ruiz said in a tweet. El ministro @Fruizgomez y la directora del @INSColombia, Martha Ospina, entregan detalles de la muerte de un ciudadano de 58 años, ocurrida el pasado 16 de marzo en la ciudad de Cartagena, a causa del COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/30umsxtRpS — MinSaludCol (@MinSaludCol) March 22, 2020 The driver had recently transported Italian tourists and developed symptoms two days later on March 16, Ruiz said. He was first tested on March 13 but two tests came back negative. Multiple people who came into contact with the taxi driver, including his sister, a doctor and a passenger, also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Martha Ospina, director of Colombia's National Institute of Health. More than 200 people have tested positive for the virus in Colombia, according to the health ministry. Share this -





