Over 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers in limbo after evacuating back to U.S. Karina Osorio worked in economic development in Senegal, and was about to extend her time there for a third year as a training coordinator. "A week ago I was ready to just pour myself into Senegal, I still want to be back there," Osorio said. Courtesy Karina Osorio March 16 was supposed to be a normal Monday for the more than 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers stationed across more than 60 countries. But that morning, one email changed everything: For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, the Peace Corps was suspending all operations and evacuating volunteers as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe. Eight days later, by March 24, all Peace Corps volunteers had left their posts. The original plan had been to stagger departures over several days, but due to the ever-changing situation at borders around the world, volunteers ultimately had 48 to 72 hours from receiving the email before they were on flights home. Now, the returning volunteers find themselves in limbo, back in an America that they don't recognize. Read the whole story here.







Inmate dies after contracting coronavirus at Louisiana federal prison A 47-year-old inmate died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus at a Louisiana federal prison where at least five prisoners have tested positive for the virus, officials said. The death of Patrick Jones marks the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate in the federal prison system, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. Jones was locked up on drug charges at a minimum-security prison in Oakdale facing a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the Bureau of Prisons and union leaders. Read the full story here.







Maine residents try to force quarantine of out-of-towners by cutting down tree, police say A group of Maine residents apparently tried to forcibly quarantine their neighbors by cutting down a tree and blocking a roadway after fearing they might have coronavirus. A man who lived on Cripple Creek Road left his Vinalhaven residence to check on disrupted cable service when he came across a downed tree in the road, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. He told police that when he exited his car to inspect the tree, a group of people, some with guns, gathered around him and told him he needed to be quarantined. Read the full story here.







Pope does not have coronavirus, calls for global ceasefire during pandemic Pope Francis presides over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St. Peter's Basilica on Friday. Yara Nardi / Pool via AFP via Getty Images The Vatican said on Saturday that tests carried out in the building where Pope Francis lives after one resident tested positive for the virus showed that the pontiff and his closest aides do not have the disease. Tests were done on 170 people in the Vatican and six showed positive, including one of the several dozen permanent residents of the Santa Marta guesthouse on the Vatican grounds, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. Speaking at his weekly blessing on Sunday, Pope Francis backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Francis appealed to everyone to "stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favor the creation of corridors for humanitarian help."







Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2020. Susan Walsh / AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying that "as the president fiddles, people are dying." Pelosi made the remark when asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Trump should relax some of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing in parts of the country that have yet to suffer a major outbreak. Read the full story here.







Moscow orders residents to shelter-in-place A man gestures in the nearly empty Red Square by St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow on March 29, 2020. Victor Berezkin / AP Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin ordered city residents to stay at home Sunday, only leaving their homes for essential needs and maintaining a social distance while doing so. Under the order, which goes into effect Monday, people would only be permitted to leave home for needs such as medical services, traveling to work if they cannot work from home, grocery shopping, walking pets close to home and taking out the garbage. "In the coming days, after the technical and organizational measures have been carried out, it will be possible to leave your apartment with a special pass issued in a manner established by the Moscow city government," Sobyanin said Sunday.







Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more live stream from their homes for benefit concert Billie Eilish performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2019. Rich Fury / Getty Images for iHeartMedia file Pop stars like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey will live stream performances from their homes on Sunday as part of a coronavirus benefit concert held by iHeart Radio and FOX. The hour-long "FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America" will be a free live stream hosted by Elton John and joined by a number of famous singers, who will all stream from their respective homes. Read the full story here.







Italy's churches filling up with coffins MARCH 29: Richard Engel with today's #coronavirus briefing. Italy remains the top international story, as churches fill up with coffins, while one of the UK's top science advisors warns social distancing and quarantine practies will likely be in place until June. pic.twitter.com/2LcH47h4Vu — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) March 29, 2020






