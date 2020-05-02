Pakistan records highest single day increase of new infections Pakistan recorded its highest single day increase in new infections on Saturday with 1,297 new cases reported, bringing the total in the country of 220 million people to 18,114. The increase also coincides with a growing number of daily tests being carried out. Even as the number of new cases grows in the country, pictures in local newspapers show large numbers of the faithful attending some of Pakistan’s mosques with only sporadic signs of the social distancing rules imposed by the government when it refused to shut down mosques during Ramadan — Islam’s fasting month. Doctors in several parts of the country have pleaded for stricter lockdowns, warning an explosion of infections would overwhelm the country’s struggling health care facilities that count barely 3,000 intensive care beds countrywide. Share this -







China's Hubei province, where virus was first detected, eases lockdown China’s central province of Hubei, where the coronavirus was first detected, lowered its emergency response level on Saturday in the latest relaxation of lockdowns. The level was dropped from the highest to the second-highest on Saturday at midnight, the province’s government said. Hubei is the last province to lower its provincial emergency response level, a major milestone in China’s fight against the pandemic, according to Reuters. This comes a week after Chinese health officials said that the city of Wuhan had no remaining coronavirus cases in its hospitals after months of strict lockdown. Share this -







White House says rapid tests will be available for returning Senate WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday that the "5 minute Abbott Test will be used" for senators returning to Washington on Monday and encouraged the House, which canceled plans to come back to the Capitol due the coronavirus threat, to return as well. "There is tremendous CoronaVirus testing capacity in Washington for the Senators returning to Capital Hill on Monday. Likewise the House, which should return but isn’t because of Crazy Nancy P. The 5 minute Abbott Test will be used. Please inform Dr. Brian P. Monahan," Trump tweeted. Monahan, the Capitol physician, had initially informed senators that there were not enough tests for everyone; only lawmakers and staffers who displayed symptoms would be tested. Monahan also told lawmakers that the Capitol did not have the tools for rapid testing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., confirmed that more tests, including rapid tests, would be made available and pointed to a Friday night tweet from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar noting that the Senate would receive "3 Abbott point of care testing machines and 1,000 tests for their use." Share this -







South Korea reports six new cases, continuing month-long downturn South Korea reported six new cases of the virus on Saturday, continuing a month-long streak of daily cases below 100. The figures brought national totals to 10,780 cases and 250 virus-related deaths, according to South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country has largely managed to bring its epidemic under control due to an extensive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing, earning praise from the World Health Organization and other nations. With its caseload slowing, government officials have been relaxing social distancing guidelines and shifting focus to ease the shock on the economy. During the first three months of the year, the economy saw its worst contraction since late 2008 as the pandemic hit both domestic consumption and exports, according to the Associated Press. Share this -







China reports one new virus case, but no deaths for fifth consecutive day China reported just one new infection and no deaths for the fifth day in a row on Saturday, marking a continued downturn in the virus outbreak in the country where the virus originated. The country has reported a total of 82,875 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths. Forty-three people were released from hospitals on Friday after being declared recovered, China's National Health Commission said, raising the total recovered to 77,685. This means there are 557 people still hospitalized on the mainland. Share this -







Malaysia rounds up migrants to contain virus, U.N. warns of detention risks Malaysian authorities are rounding up undocumented migrants as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said, after hundreds of migrants and refugees were detained in the capital Kuala Lumpur. Authorities said 586 undocumented migrants were arrested during a Friday raid in a downtown area where many foreigners live. Those detained included young children and ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, rights groups said. Security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob refuted criticism of the arrests on Saturday, saying that all of those detained had been screened and found to have tested negative for COVID-19. "Even though the migrants were living under lockdown, their presence here is still illegal," Ismail Sabri told reporters Saturday. Malaysia — which has reported a total of 6,176 cases as of Saturday — does not formally recognize refugees, regarding them as illegal migrants. However, the United Nations urged Malaysia to avoid detaining migrants and release all children and their caregivers. Share this -







Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts among celebrities participating in virus relief livestream The Call to Unite 24-hour livestream global relief event kicked off on Friday evening, which featured Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Bill Clinton and 200 other star-studded participants. The event was inspired to "invite the world to recognize our shared humanity and offer one another support" in the time of the pandemic. What a special moment: @Oprah and @EckhartTolle in conversation this evening! We are honored they answered the call! Will you? #AnswerTheCall pic.twitter.com/19rOKpEe8p — UNITE (@TheCallToUnite) May 2, 2020 Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell and Alanis Morissette are among those who have joined, or are expected to participate, in the event later today. All participants will be "give, serve and share their story," through song, poetry, dance, sermon, or a call to action. The event will be livestreamed until Saturday at 10 p.m. ET at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Share this -





