Pandemic baseball: 90 feet between bases, 6 feet between players, bleachers as dugouts

Baseball in a pandemic: 90 feet between bases, 6 feet between players 1/ We have a comprehensive plan in place to play baseball this summer that not only meets, but goes above and beyond the current recommended social distancing guidelines. The plan includes the attached diagram, which displays how we will adhere to the guidelines – with (cont.) pic.twitter.com/0xMfP2O9KG — The San Diego League (@SanDiegoLeague) May 8, 2020 Organizers of a California baseball league, for college players with pro dreams, pitched plans for a socially distant version of America's pastime this summer. Sports events, such as baseball games, are currently sidelined under state guidelines, a Department of Public Health official said Saturday. The San Diego League said it could largely keep its players six feet apart during action and hopes to start on May 30 with no fans in the stands, if Sacramento says it's OK to play ball during the coronavirus pandemic. The greatest crunch under the league's plan would be for the hitting team. That squad's roster of 18 would have to practice these social distancing guidelines: One in the batter's box, one in the on-deck circle, six spread in the dugout, three spaced through the bullpen and seven extended through the bleachers. Dozens of these college leagues invite top amateur players to compete with wood bats each summer, offering scouts glimpses of their pro potential. The nation's best known summer action for top collegiate talent, the Cape Cod League, cancelled its season on April 24.







Coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. top 80,000 More than 80,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the coronavirus, according to an NBC News tally on Sunday. The latest numbers reveal there are now 1,323,051 million confirmed cases and 80,033 fatalities. The numbers come as many states have begun to reopen, including some that have been hard hit by the virus, like New Jersey, which has a reported 138,532 cases. Among the states hardest hit by coronavirus deaths are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Michigan, Connecticut and California.







GOP Sen. Alexander says increased testing is the 'only solution' for economic recovery Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 7, 2020. Anna Moneymaker / Pool via Reuters WASHINGTON — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Sunday that Congress can't allocate enough aid to offset the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy, a reality that underscores the need for the country to rapidly scale up testing to give workers the piece of mind they need to return to work and jumpstart the economy. "The only solution is test, trace, isolate, treatments and vaccines," Alexander said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We have to reopen the economy, we have to do it carefully, we have to let people go back to work and earn a living. And I don't see us being able to appropriate much more money to help provide a counter to that." Read the full story here.







'It is scary to go to work': Top White House official reacts to staffers with coronavirus White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett arrives for a meeting in the State Dining Room on May 8, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday it's "scary" to go to work in the West Wing after two Trump administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. Hassett, who formerly served as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, told CBS's "Face the Nation" he practices "aggressive social distancing" and will "wear a mask when I feel it's necessary." "It is scary to go to work," he said. "I was not part of the White House in March. I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home instead of going to the West Wing. But, you know, it's a time when people have to step up and serve their country." Read the full story here.







Healthcare workers cheer for patient who spent 64 days in hospital fighting COVID-19 A heartwarming video posted on social media shows healthcare workers cheering for a patient who was discharged after spending 64 days in the hospital fighting coronavirus. Gregg Garfield was the first patient admitted to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California on March 5 for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. He first contracted the virus after an annual ski trip in February and was on a ventilator for 31 days, according to a GoFundMe started by his sister. In the video posted on Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center's Facebook page, healthcare workers line the hospital's atrium clapping and cheering as Garfield is wheeled out. As Garfield stands up and walks out with the help of his sister and girlfriend, the hospital employees roar in excitement.







Spain to relax restrictions on Monday, reports lowest daily death rate since March Eusebio Soria poses for a photo behind a glass door at the entrance of his home as he recovers from COVID-19 in Cabrejas del Pinar on April 28. Felipe Dana / AP Roughly half of Spain's 47 million inhabitants will be able to enjoy their first drink or meal at an outdoor terrace on Monday, although residents of Madrid and Barcelona have to wait. The two major cities have been hardest hit by the virus outbreak. Other areas, however, will be allowed to further loosen restrictions that have been in place for nearly two months. Officials are under pressure to revive a flagging economy amid rocketing unemployment. Bar and restaurant owners in cities like Seville and Bilbao will be able to open 50 percent of their outdoor seating for customers, while residents there will be allowed meet in groups of up to 10 people, and go to church, theaters and museums in limited numbers. Small shops will be able to open without the requirement for an appointment. Spain's health minister reported 143 new deaths from the virus on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since March 19. The total death toll for Spain is 26,621 and it has reported 224,390 cases — the highest in Europe.






