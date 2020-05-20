Pandemic baseball: 90 feet between bases, 6 feet between players, bleachers as dugouts
Organizers of a California baseball league, for college players with pro dreams, pitched plans for a socially distant version of America's pastime this summer.
Sports events, such as baseball games, are currently sidelined under state guidelines, a Department of Public Health official said Saturday.
The San Diego League said it could largely keep its players six feet apart during action and hopes to start on May 30 with no fans in the stands, if Sacramento says it's okay to play ball during the coronavirus pandemic.
The greatest crunch under the league's plan would be for the hitting team. That squad's roster of 18 would have to practice these social distancing guidelines: One in the batter's box, one in the on-deck circle, six spread in the dugout, three spaced through the bullpen and seven extended through the bleachers.
1/ We have a comprehensive plan in place to play baseball this summer that not only meets, but goes above and beyond the current recommended social distancing guidelines. The plan includes the attached diagram, which displays how we will adhere to the guidelines – with (cont.) pic.twitter.com/0xMfP2O9KG
Among the states hardest hit by coronavirus deaths are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Michigan, Connecticut and California.
Ben Kamisar
3h ago / 8:01 PM UTC
GOP Sen. Alexander says increased testing is the 'only solution' for economic recovery
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Sunday that Congress can’t allocate enough aid to offset the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy, a reality that underscores the need for the country to rapidly scale up testing to give workers the piece of mind they need to return to work and jumpstart the economy.
“The only solution is test, trace, isolate, treatments and vaccines,” Alexander said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“We have to reopen the economy, we have to do it carefully, we have to let people go back to work and earn a living. And I don’t see us being able to appropriate much more money to help provide a counter to that.”
The streets of Hong Kong were filled with people on Saturday night as a month long lockdown on bars came to an end. Some restrictions still apply due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it didn't stop people from mingling and socializing.
Yuliya Talmazan
1h ago / 9:25 PM UTC
U.K.'s Boris Johnson unveils Britain's roadmap out of lockdown
'It is scary to go to work': Top White House official reacts to staffers with coronavirus
White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday it's "scary" to go to work in the West Wing after two Trump administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week.
Hassett, who formerly served as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, told CBS's "Face the Nation" he practices "aggressive social distancing" and will "wear a mask when I feel it's necessary."
"It is scary to go to work," he said. "I was not part of the White House in March. I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home instead of going to the West Wing. But, you know, it's a time when people have to step up and serve their country."
In the video posted on Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center’s Facebook page, healthcare workers line the hospital’s atrium clapping and cheering as Garfield is wheeled out. As Garfield stands up and walks out with the help of his sister and girlfriend, the hospital employees roar in excitement.
5h ago / 5:49 PM UTC
Cuomo wishes mom happy Mother’s Day: 'I can’t be with you because I love you'
During his daily coronavirus briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo virtually wishes his mother a happy Mother's Day and says "I can't be with you because I love you" due to the coronavirus.
Associated Press and Hernan Muñoz Ratto
6h ago / 5:06 PM UTC
Spain to relax restrictions on Monday, reports lowest daily death rate since March
Roughly half of Spain’s 47 million inhabitants will be able to enjoy their first drink or meal at an outdoor terrace on Monday, although residents of Madrid and Barcelona have to wait.
The two major cities have been hardest hit by the virus outbreak. Other areas, however, will be allowed to further loosen restrictions that have been in place for nearly two months. Officials are under pressure to revive a flagging economy amid rocketing unemployment.
Bar and restaurant owners in cities like Seville and Bilbao will be able to open 50 percent of their outdoor seating for customers, while residents there will be allowed meet in groups of up to 10 people, and go to church, theaters and museums in limited numbers. Small shops will be able to open without the requirement for an appointment.
Spain’s health minister reported 143 new deaths from the virus on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since March 19. The total death toll for Spain is 26,621 and it has reported 224,390 cases — the highest in Europe.
Associated Press
6h ago / 4:20 PM UTC
Pope calls for EU solidarity to deal with virus
Pope Francis is calling on leaders of European Union countries to work together to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pope noted in his Sunday blessing that 75 years have passed since Europe began the challenging process of reconciliation after World War II. He said the process spurred both European integration and “the long period of stability and peace which we benefit from today.”
He prayed that the same spirit that inspired European integration efforts “not fail to inspire all those who have responsibility in the European Union” to deal with the coronavirus emergency in a “spirit of harmony and collaboration.”
Throughout his papacy, the pope has urged European countries to resist nationalism and instead pull together on issues like migration.