Paramount postpones global release of 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom/CBS, said on Thursday it was postponing the horror sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" until later this year, citing concerns about coronavirus and some bans on social gatherings. The movie was scheduled for release in North America on March 20.

“As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie ... I’m gonna wait to release the film til we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!” tweeted John Krasinski, the movie's director.

Paramount said in a statement that it would move the worldwide release of the movie and would confirm future plans "once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."