'Parasite' nabs best foreign language film honor, bolsters Oscar chances "Parasite," Bong Joon Ho's twisted tale of class warfare and inequality, won the award for best foreign language film — a victory that could go along way to strengthening the acclaimed movie's fortunes at the Oscars next month. The film, an import from South Korea and a sleeper hit at the U.S. box office, was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2019. It likely would have earned a spot in the best drama film category were it not for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's rules on foreign-language entrants. In his acceptance speech, Bong called on the audience not to be intimidated by foreign-language films. "Once you get over the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you'll be introduced to so many amazing films," Bong said through a translator.







Phoebe Waller-Bridge for next year's Golden Globes host, please! Canadian film critic Radheyan Simonpillai just made the suggestion I didn't even know we needed to hear: Phoebe Waller-Bridge for next year's Golden Globes host, please and thank you. After all, the 'Fleabag' star knocked her stint on 'SNL' out of the park back in the fall, and the writer-actor has yet to disappoint even in spontaneous moments of accepting awards for the work we love so much. Frankly, this is the future we all deserve. Especially when you consider the suits.







Who's won so far… Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins for best performance by an actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for "Fleabag" Ramy Youssef, Russel Crowe, Stellan Skarsgard, and Succession also have won so far. Bookmark our full list of nominees and winners here.







Stellan Skarsgard wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for 'Chernobyl' While most of us would die for the cast of "Succession" (but especially me), it can't be argued that Stellan Skarsgard didn't deserve the Globe for best supporting actor for his work as Boris Shcherbina in "Chernobyl," the HBO miniseries based on the worst nuclear disaster of the 20th century. His performance was powerful, affecting, and the type that makes it impossible to stop thinking about for days on end. And to make this moment even better, he thanked those responsible for giving him eyebrows in this role. Which, personally, is something I not only applaud, but relate to. Stellan forever!







Gervais pokes fun at Scorsese's 'The Irishman' over its running time There's no getting around it: "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's epic gangland saga, is long — nearly three-and-a-half hours long. Ricky Gervais won't let anybody forget it. He has repeatedly taken aim at the movie over its mammoth running time, cracking jokes during his monologue and again during a brief introduction to a clip from the film. "We're going to see a short clip from 'The Irishman,' and it's 88 minutes long," Gervais joked.







Russell Crowe leaves climate change message after missing the show due to 'tragedy unfolding in Australia' Russell Crowe won the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited TV series for his role as the former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in Showtime's "The Loudest Voice." However, he couldn't be at the ceremony to accept the award because he is home in Australia dealing with devastating fires that have been raging for days. But he still took the time to send a message in case he won, said actress Jennifer Aniston, who presented him with the award. "Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is," Aniston said on behalf of Crowe.







Still not over 'They See Us' Golden Globes snub Netflix may have dominated the list of Golden Globes nominations, but there was one noticeable snub. "When They See Us," the four-part series that documented the arrests, interrogations, coerced confessions and eventual incarcerations of five boys — Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise — on whom police and prosecutors pinned the 1989 rape and assault of a jogger in Central Park, did not earn a single Globe nomination — and some of us are still not over it. The omission marks a stark contrast to the Emmy Awards, where "When They See Us" racked up 16 nominations, including outstanding limited series. Jharrel Jerome made history when he became both the first Afro-Latino and the first Dominican to win an acting Emmy for best lead actor in a limited series for his haunting performance as Korey Wise.






